I think that for Belgium I will already know my future for 2022

With half of the season disputed, Sergio Pérez has a balance of what has been his first campaign with Red Bull Until now, where his results have been like a roller coaster, with highs like victory in Azerbaijan and lows like the Emilia Romagna GP or Silverstone.

During the past few days, Red Bull’s advisor, Helmut Marko, hinted that there is a possibility that the team may renew the Mexican to extend its contract with them beyond 2021, an issue that Checo hopes to close once they return from the summer vacation.

“Obviously, the sooner I know my future the better,” said the Red Bull member on the Thursday before the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“But I am in a very comfortable position within the team, within my future. So there is nothing to worry about. I think that for Belgium I will already know my future ”.

To express question if he was considering other options so as not to be at the crossroads of the 2020 season, when he did not have a seat after the decision of Racing Point for signing Sebastian VettelHe said: “I am comfortable with the way things are and there is no reason to look the other way.”

When making an analysis of the first races of the season, Checo defined that he has “contributed a lot to the team, which was a goal in the first races, in the first 10 races, to get to know us and get to know the car”.

“I think overall, the results have not been great in one sense. But in the other, the rhythm is better than it seems, but they are very small margins here and there that if we are able to find them, suddenly, our season can be transformed. So I think from that perspective, it’s really good. “

For the Mexican, his goal is to be in the top three of the championship, which will be defined in the second half of the calendar.

“We are a couple of points away from third place in the championship. We are leading the one for builders. So there are some positives to take. But we have only had 10 races of the season and I think the next 10 are the most important ”.

