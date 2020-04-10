Emili Rousaud keep taking dirty rags out of Barcelona. The former institutional vice president of the Barça club and who was called to be the candidate of Bartomeu for the presidential elections of 2021, he revealed in Rac1 that he believes that in the Catalan entity someone got his hands on the box, although he did not know how to reveal who it was. “Do you think someone has reached into the box?” They asked Rousaud, who did not hesitate to answer. “yes. Who? I do not know”.

The Barcelona board breaks down amid the coronavirus crisis. In addition to Rousaud, Enrique Tombas, Silvio Elías and Josep Pont, who had been appointed by Bartomeu to leave the board due to discrepancies in their practices, María Teixidor and Jordi Calsamiglia have also resigned.

The six leaders They delivered a joint resignation letter before Holy Thursday, which · could include critical and even compromising elements on the current management », as reported by La Vanguardia. Later they communicated to Bartomeu their irrevocable decision.

The resignation of the six managers of Barcelona it has been joint and comes as a result of a reaction organizesIt gives to stage the disagreement with the way of managing the entity by President Bartomeu, whose figure is currently very questionable.

BarçaGate was born with the payment of one million euros from Barcelona to the company I3Ventures to monitor social networks, although some of the alleged accounts controlled by the company were dedicated to criticizing active players of the club, such as Leo Messi or Gerard Piqué, former presidents such as Joan Laporta or the candidate for the elections Víctor Font.