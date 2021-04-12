Jon rahm finished the 85th Masters with his fourth consecutive top-10 at Augusta. The one from Barrika returned home very happy and convinced that one day he will put on the Green Jacket. “I think my year is yet to come and I hope it will be soon”said the Basque after delivering the best result of the day on Sunday, with 66 strokes, four birdies without failure. Rahm is comfortable in this field, he loves it. “This last lap shows me that I can sign a few strokes on a last day. It sure helps me in the future, ”added Jon.

The Biscayan recognized that he finished the 12th hole with a birdie and looked at the scoreboard and … thought there were options. After hitting the best shot of the day in the true heart of the Amen Corner, Rahm looked to the sky, crossed himself and after making the birdie putt and placing himself with five under par in the absence of the two par 5s of the second round, he greeted the public and looked at the classification. He saw that Matsuyama had bogeyed on 1.

“I did think that if I managed to birdie the two par 5s and scratch some more around to finish with -8 things could still happen. Matsuyama was at -10 and had to be seen. Suddenly I could get into the fight. Yes I thought about it, although they are a lot and yes, and yes, and yes… ”, said a happy Jon just after signing the card.

“It’s golf. Each of those first three days was different. This time I did what I could not do the first days, to start with a lot of confidence and strength in the first holes and that gave me strength. To be honest the putts of 3, 4, 6, 10, 13, 16 and 18 were very achievable. Who knows what would have happened. I know it’s a lot of what if … but I gave myself many options and I played better than what 66 reflects. The only moment I suffered was 17. The good thing is that I played very well and I know that I am capable of playing well in Augusta in one last round, “he concluded.