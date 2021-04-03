By Edwin Pérez – Following his brutal knockout win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260, Francis Ngannou became a heavyweight champion and it’s unclear who his next opponent will be.

Ngannou’s first title defense may be against the former light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, Although that is not certain considering the bad time that Jones’s relationship with the Octagon company and its president is going through. Dana White.

Former UFC and current Bellator fighter, Anthony Johnson, delivered some statements for Helen Yee, where he referred to the potential fight between Ngannou and Jones. Johnson – who is known for his heavy hands – is betting that if Ngannou vs. Jones, it will be Jones who represents the greatest danger due to his technical superiority, compared to Ngannou who relies almost exclusively on his knockout power (via MMA News):

“I think Jon just has too many weapons. Your team is great. His fight coefficient is high. You know, he might not … Everyone is so obsessed with knockouts. You know, Francis’ knockouts, which I understand. You can be a knockout artist and still take a beating. He’s like DC (Daniel Cormier), he’s not a knockout artist but he beat me up. “ “You don’t have to knock them all out to be great. I think Jon has all the tools to beat Francis. I won’t say it will knock him out. But I think he can beat Francis. Although in case Francis gets that hit, then it will be a long night. It will actually be a short night for Jon if he gets hit. Jon has faced the best of mixed martial arts. People don’t remember that. He makes it look easy due to his skill. I wish people would stop discrediting him. “

