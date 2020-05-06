The resumption of the clubs’ routine in Rio de Janeiro is seen with concern among the players. In an interview this Wednesday to the program “Os Donos da Bola”, from Rede Bandeirantes, the president of the Rio de Janeiro State Footballers Union (Saferj), Alfredo Sampaio, said he knows the challenges with which the teams are living together. However, he stressed that the panorama of the advancement of the new coronavirus in the state shows that the return has to be done with caution.

– I know the importance of the return of Carioca, not only sports, but economically, since the clubs need to receive the TV quotas. However, analyzing all the scenarios, I do not see a safe way to return to activities. We are following the scenario on a daily basis and we see that we have not even reached the period expected to be the peak of the pandemic, initially forecast for May. I don’t see tranquility and security for athletes to train – he declared.

Sampaio said the security protocols developed recently are not enough for players to be exposed to risk.

– The athlete exchanges sweat, physical contact, even the ball can become a risk of contagion. It is premature and risky to return now. It would be good for the players of the big teams to organize each athlete to do their training at home, as well as the smaller teams to be able to do this. It can’t happen that fast, ”he said.

Ferj’s “Safe Game” program provides that each club will have “70% liquid alcohol, gel alcohol in dispensers, disinfectants, surgical masks, procedure gloves, among others as needed” and the technical commissions wear masks. In addition, according to the organization, rapid tests of COVID-19 will be acquired, to be carried out on athletes, the coaching staff and their families, and there are requirements for gyms and changing rooms to be avoided.



Saferj’s president pointed out a concern that has been commonplace among players.

– The request for stoppage of the championship came from the athletes. We are always in contact by WhatsApp, which includes the captains of the Rio teams and other athletes. Our manifesto happened because they were infected and took the virus into their respective homes, causing contagion among family members – he said.

