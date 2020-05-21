President of Flamengo from 2013 to the end of 2018, Eduardo Bandeira de Mello commented on the decision of players, coaching staff and employees involved in the Flamengo football department about the return to activities at Ninho do Urubu, even without the endorsement of the City Hall and of the Government of Rio de Janeiro, in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic.

The ex-president gave a brief opinion and, in an interview with columnist Marília Ruiz, from “UOL”, considered the return to training “inopportune”.

– I didn’t see the images, but I believe what you (Marília Ruiz) are reporting. I think it’s inopportune – said Bandeira.

Bandeira was the protagonist of a disagreement with the current board of directors of Rubro-Negro recently, when the subject was the tragedy that took ten young people from the base category of the club to death, after a fire in Ninho do Urubu.

Speaking of Ninho, since the beginning of this week, the professional cast carried out physical evaluations and started training in fields 1 and 5 of the CT. This Thursday, Fla issued an official note and, in addition to admitting the return for the first time, said that the athletes and other professionals involved “feel safe and fit” due to “the adopted safety and prevention protocol”.

The note is signed by Marcos Braz, vice president of football, Bruno Spindel, director of football, coach Jorge Jesus, doctor Márcio Tannure, head of the medical department, and, finally, the players of Flamengo’s professional squad.

CHECK THE NOTE IN FULL



“Directors, coaches and professional athletes of the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo come out to the public to speak about the return of professional football activities at the George Helal Training Center.

Athletes and members involved in the daily life of Ninho do Urubu inform that they feel safe and able to resume training due to the safety and prevention protocol adopted by the Flamengo Medical Department.

The protocol was put into practice following the most stringent international security regulations. Employees, athletes and members of the technical committee performed tests with a negative result for Covid-19, in addition to being examined daily by the Medical Department.

The Flamengo Training Center has the necessary equipment and also has daily strict hygiene. Not for nothing, the club adopted 13 measures to resume activities and were released last Monday (18).

After exams at the re-presentation and physical tests the next day, training was resumed on Wednesday (20) in accordance with the protocol of the FERJ (Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro). It is worth mentioning that the document contemplates outdoor activities. Therefore, the working groups are spread over the fields of Ninho do Urubu.

Finally, Flamengo’s professional soccer players and members reinforce their understanding of the delicate moment and are willing to collaborate with actions that favor the fight against the new coronavirus and the return to training.

Best regards,

Marcos Braz

Vice President of Football

Bruno Spindel

Executive Football Director

Jorge Jesus

Professional team coach

Márcio Tannure

Head of the Medical Department

Professional athletes of the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo “

