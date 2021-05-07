“I think I will play more central games”

05/07/2021

On at 19:30 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Bayern Munich player, Lucas Hernandez, was optimistic personally with the departures of David Alaba and Jerome Boateng at the end of the season in an interview for Canal +: “With the departure of David and Jérôme, I think I will play more games as a central defender. It’s a position that I like and I’m used to. Next season will be good.”.

French, who He arrived at the Bavarian club in the summer of 2019, assured that the defeats in the Champions League and DFB Pokal have been a hard blow and the priority objective is the Bundesliga: “This was complicated with our elimination in the Cup and the Champions League, we are FC Bayern and we want to win titles. We have the opportunity to win the Bundesliga this weekend and we will be 100% to do it”.

The former Atlético de Madrid has not lived a simple adaptation to German football, where last season he suffered a serious injury. It was difficult for him to get into the dynamics of the team, but he has managed to make a niche for himself in Flick’s plans: “It is true that I was able to play a little more this season. I didn’t have the playtime I wanted from the beginning. Playing consecutive games gives me confidence, It shows me that I am in top shape and that I am there“.

Feeling important with Nagelsmann

Bayern 2021/22 will have a new leader: Julian Nagelsmann. The current Leipzig manager arrives to replace Hansi Flick and Lucas Hernández has praised him: “We are very motivated whoever the coach is. We will be there for him. Nagelsmann is a young but already very experienced coach. He is well known here in Germany.”. “He always took his teams to the highest level possible, with Hoffenheim and Leipzig,” he said.

The central, which This season he has played a total of 34 games with Bayern and has a contract until 2024, hopes to be able to enter Didier Deschamps’ call for play the European Championship with France.