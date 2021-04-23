“I think I have made an important step forward”

04/22/2021 at 8:48 PM CEST

EFE

Rafael Nadal assured this Thursday that he made “an important step forward” in his tennis after beating Kei Nishikori in a tight match to reach the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.

“I have gone through difficult moments against a very high level player, who was playing well, and I have been able to advance. I’m on the road, I know what the process is and I know that things don’t come overnight“, highlighted the eleven times champion in Barcelona after his victory by 6-0, 2-6 and 6-2.

Nadal, as in his debut on Wednesday, gave up a set, something that view as “positive” because he has played “little competitive tennis in the last year”.

“I need time on the track. I need to go through these moments on the track and in the last two games I went through them with victory, “he highlighted.

The current world number 3 said that he assumes “the challenge and the difficulty” of facing difficult times on the court to regain his tennis level with a view to the home tournament and those to come on clay.

An uncomfortable opponent in the quarterfinals

Regarding his match this Friday in the quarterfinals, the Spaniard said that it is “an opportunity to compete well against a difficult opponent” as it is Brit Cameron Norrie, 58 of the ATP ranking, and that he beat an injured David Goffin.

“He is a complete player. He is a player who wins many games, he has a very good attitude on the track and is a very winner. He is a player who has a lot of credibility in himself and he is not going to give me anything “, considered the great favorite on the Barcelona clay.