“I think I had a thorn in Madrid”

The Spanish Paula Badosa, which this Thursday, for the first time in his career, reached the second round of the main draw of the Mutua Madrid Open, He was happy to have solved his debut in the Magic Box in a tournament that “had a thorn in it.”

“I don’t know if he had a thorn, I think he did. But I didn’t take it with much anxiety about having to win and having to win. I have taken it as one more game or that I have tried but in the end Madrid is very special. The public clothes and it’s hard not to get goose bumps. It’s a very different feeling this week. I really want to do it well. The happiest I am is because I’ve managed to manage all that and the pressure well. I was very nervous I wanted to to do everything well and in the end everything went well, “said Badosa, summing up his four previous appearances in Madrid with two withdrawals in the first round and two in the qualifying phase.

Badosa beat the czech Barbora Krecjcikova by 6-1 and 7-5 to reach the qualifying phase for the first time. “It was a deceptive game. She is a player who does a lot of things well. It was a very tactical game. I started very mentally very serious and despite the fact that playing in Madrid is different I have played serious. Everything has happened. I was focused on me The second set has become more complicated and the level has risen. I got nervous but it’s good to experience that for the second round. “

“Krecjkicova is a player who is also a doubles player, with a good eye and a cut, solid and flat backhand and the forehand opens very well. I had to impose my game, I had to play hard and play long with weight and effect. I tactically wanted to pull back to open the court or leave me left behind. We both wanted to do the same a bit, “analyzed Badosa, 62 in the world and who had never played with the Czech before.

The Spanish born in New York will face the Swiss in the second round Jill teichmann, which gave one of the surprises of the session by eliminating the fourth favorite, the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

“We have known each other for a long time and she is very talented. She has played very well and saved a very hard game. To beat Svitolina you have to have a high level and I will try to recover well and be well for that duel,” said the Spanish of her next opponent.

“I’m not trying to do anything different even if I know her. I know her and I know how she can play but I’m more focused on myself, on how I play on clay and on imposing my game,” added Paula Badosa.