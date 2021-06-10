“I think I can beat Nadal, if not, I would not be here”

06/10/2021

Act. At 10:41 CEST

Novak Djokovic He spoke to the media after midnight after qualifying for the semi-finals at Roland Garros. The Serbian beat the Italian Matteo berrettini in four sets (6-3, 6-2, 6 (5) -7 (7) and 7-5) and will face Rafael Nadal in the semifinal of the French Open on Friday at a time yet to be defined by the organization.

The world number one was very confident in his chances of defeating Rafa, the “biggest rival” of his career: “I think I can win, otherwise I wouldn’t be here. We’re going to have a nice battle.”

A rivalry unlike any other 👊 # RolandGarros | @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/s51b33fhrC – Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2021

The Serbian considers that he arrives at the game with a very good level and after a few weeks of great quality on clay. “I hope I can play at a higher level than last year in the first two sets of the final. The quality and the level that I have had for three or four weeks on gravel in Rome, Belgrade and here allow me to have a good feeling and a feeling. positive for this game, “he said Novak before the media.

Djokovic is one of the few, along with Robin soderling, who has come to beat Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros. Still, the Serbian admits that it is not just any game: “It is not like any other game. Let’s be honest, playing against Nadal in Paris is the biggest challenge you can face.”

In addition, the added pressure of reaching the semi-final or final of a Grand Slam against Nadal it is an addition; “There is nothing greater than the final stages of a Grand Slam. Of course, every time we face each other, there are expectations and an extra tension. The feelings when entering the track are different with him. That is precisely why our rivalry has He has been historic in this sport. I feel very lucky to have played with him so many times. Djokovic confessed at a press conference that Nadal he is the greatest rival he has had in his entire career.

THE HUMILITY AND SPORTSNESS OF DJOKOVIC

“The rivalries with Rafa and with Roger They have made me a stronger player, they have allowed me to understand what I needed to reach the level they were at, “explained the current ATP champion in a gesture of humility when he recognized Rafael Nadal Y Roger Federer the inspiration for the better and the example to follow to reach the same level. And even, at present, to overcome them.