The rebirth of María Isabel: ‘I think I am in one of the best stages of my life’

Fullscreen

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Maria Isabel

María Isabel, at 25 years old, is well known in our country, but she just found her place in music

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Maria Isabel

Her new song Feel Ticklish was recorded in Miami in 2019

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Maria Isabel

It also triumphs in Your face it sounds to me

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Maria Isabel

Her almost 200 thousand followers appreciate her style, her personality and her music, and she responds by being authentic and creating non-stop, she has 4 singles in less than a year

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

5/5 SLIDES

Tell us your opinion on MSN

Indicates an overall rating for the site: