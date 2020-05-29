The rebirth of María Isabel: ‘I think I am in one of the best stages of my life’
Maria Isabel
María Isabel, at 25 years old, is well known in our country, but she just found her place in music
Her new song Feel Ticklish was recorded in Miami in 2019
It also triumphs in Your face it sounds to me
Her almost 200 thousand followers appreciate her style, her personality and her music, and she responds by being authentic and creating non-stop, she has 4 singles in less than a year
