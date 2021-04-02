“I think football would be better without the offside”

03/24/2021 at 8:52 PM CET

The historic attacker of Ajax and AC Milan, Marco Van Basten, has proposed the abolition of the offside regulations in elite football for Sky Sports: “I am convinced that the offside rule is not good. At least I would like to experiment with its elimination to show that football is also possible without that rule. I think the game would be better.”.

The Dutchman was very in favor of the disappearance of the rule number 11 collected in FIFA: “If the offside disappears, the defensive line will go down even more. They will say that the defenders will retreat because they will be afraid that the forwards will appear from behind. But then they will all be on top of the goalkeeper. If the forwards can move behind the defenders, there will be more chances to score. ” “The teams would find a way to play”, he warned.

The winner of up to three Ballons d’Or stressed that the new measure would benefit offensive football and require more exercise from the defensive: “The mission to defend would be much more difficult: there could be one or more players more advanced to put the ball in the attack. The attacking team needs be more vigilant than you are currently because the field would get bigger– There are more options for players in possession to explore. ” “People want action. How long does it take to argue if a player is offside or not? Too much!”, he concluded.

A standard present since its inception

The offside situation was formally collected in 1925, although already in its beginnings there were small sketches inspired by rugby, to prevent a player from receiving unopposed near the rival goal. Over the years and seasons, FIFA has updated and adapted rule number 11.

At the beginning of the 90s, just after the World Cup Italia 90 ‘, the infraction was eliminated in case the player will start the action from his own field. The last modification of this rule was in 2005, when FIFA decided not signal an offense when a certain player is ahead, but has a passive attitude and does not influence offensive action.