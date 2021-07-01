“I think Dennis Schröder is not a ‘laker’, he does not have the mentality”

Free agency is coming and Dennis Schröder to seek fate as an unrestricted free agent after receiving 15.5 million from the Lakers this season, a last year inherited via transfer from OKC Thunder. There, alongside Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the German guard played an excellent 2019-20 season. And the Lakers saw an excellent option to catch a near-star to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. On your way to the bubble title they had missed points beyond their stars and spark of creation and energy in the minutes of rotation of the headlines. Schröder, a 27-year-old German guard, seemed like a perfect option to correct those shortcomings.

Later, and as it happened with almost everything in LA, things did not go so well in practice. Schröder He has not played a bad season, but he has not given what was expected of him with enough consistency. Problems with the COVID protocols that made their responsibility questioned and a bad ending in the series against Phoenix Suns ended up uglying a relationship that had another sticking point before the winter market close. The Lakers offered Schröder an extension for the maximum they could give him at the time, $ 84 million for four more seasons. The point guard turned it down and immediately became part of the offer to the Raptors for Kyle Lowry. That did not materialize either.

Later, after the course, the player made it clear that there were no bad feelings, that he understood the movements that the team had made and that he wanted with all his might to stay with the Lakers. And if he had not signed that juicy extension of 84 million, it had been because he wanted, after eight years in the NBA, to control his next step in the market. Could he play well enough in the playoffs and help the Lakers do something big to win a super contract this summer by the way? Yes: but it did not happen.

Schröder averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists in the season with a poor 43.7% shooting and 33.5% in triples. The latter, a key figure: after his 38.5% in the Thunder last season, the German returned to more usual numbers in his career in a Lakers who needed outside shooting above all else. In addition, the commitment to start did not help because it always seemed that the opportunity to put Schröder in front of the minutes without LeBron James, in the second unit was lost. But maybe it wasn’t the solution either: -6.6 rating without LeBron next door, whether or not Anthony Davis played. The end was exasperating. After Davis’ injury and with LeBron far from 100%, the Lakers needed a lot from Schröder against the Phoenix Suns … and got very little: 14.3 points in almost 12 shots night: 40% in total, 30% in triples; And only 2.8 assists for 1.7 losses. In the fifth game, with 2-2 and the tie still in the air, Schröder was left without scoring with a 0/9 in field goals.

So It seems obvious that the play went wrong and that he can remember a lot of those 84 million that he rejected in March. The Lakers may not offer him more than 55-60 million, according to the Los Angeles press. And in the team environment It is much more valued to face the renewals of players like Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker and even Wesley Matthews. So Schröder’s future at the Lakers may be very compromised … or he could go through a lot less money than he bargained for.

To top it off, Magic Johnson, who is no longer tied to the franchise but is a central figure in everything that surrounds it, harshly criticized Schröder on AM570 LA Sports: I don’t think he’s a laker. It is my opinion, nothing more, I do not know if he will sign a new contract or not. But I don’t think I bring the attitude and winning mindset that is needed. He could have shown it in the series against the Suns, but he failed. If you come back I will support you. I’d cheer him on and all that … but I don’t think he’s a laker. “