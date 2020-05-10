From time to time, news about millionaire dogs, cats, fish or horses leaps into the media. Some of them have obtained that capital working as actors or influencers, but there are not a few who have been beneficiaries of millionaire inheritances by their owners. A situation that raises a thousand and one questions: can it really inherit a cat, a dog, a rooster or the entire company of the Bremen musician? Are there special notaries for them?

According to the lawyer Álvaro Ferrando Durán of the F&F Abogados de Valencia law firm, “although the legal status of the animal as a ‘thing’ is the subject of discussion among the doctrine, the obvious thing is that it cannot be considered a person, so it can recognize ability. ” The consequences of this legal criterion are that animals cannot be designated heirs, for the simple reason that they cannot accept inheritance. This limitation is applicable both in Spain and in the United States, the country where news of millionaire animals usually comes from. What happens, explains Ferrando Durán, is that “there they have a regulation called the Pet Trust Act that allows the creation of a trust in favor of the companion animal in which a person named, called trustee, is appointed, who is in charge of complying with the Last wishes of the deceased as regards animal care ”.

Although it is less frequent, in Spain the maintenance and well-being of an animal until its death could also be guaranteed as long as certain conditions are met, the first of which is that the legitimate heirs are not harmed. Bearing this in mind, Ferrando Durán maintains that it could be articulated “through the constitution of a foundation whose object is the care of the animal or with a conditional will”. In this second case, the heir would be forced to take care of the animal and if he does not comply, he would lose his right to inheritance. To further ensure that the order is to be carried out correctly, a suspensive condition may also be included that would prevent inheriting the caretaker of the animal until the animal dies.

In any case, and regardless of whether the origin of their fortune has been mortis causa or the result of their work, there are many animals that enjoy large current accounts that many humans already want for themselves. For example, those selected below.

Actress Gail Barrett Majel Barrett Roddenberry at a Los Angeles premiere. .

Majel Roddenberry’s dogs

Who are they? Majel Roddenberry, single Barret, was an American actress known for participating in different projects in the Star Trek universe. In fact, she became the wife of Gene Roddenberry, creator of the popular space series. Upon his death in 2008, Majel established in his will that his cats and dogs were beneficiaries of part of his fortune.

How much is your assets? In 2009, the internet portal specializing in corporate news TMZ acquired a copy of the Barret / Roddenberry will filed with a Los Angeles County court. In it the actress stated that her dogs should live in one of their mansions until they passed away. In addition, he set an amount of four million dollars (about 3,600,000 euros) for the expenses that could be caused and a rent of one million dollars for Reinelda Estupinian, the domestic employee who had cared for the dogs in Majel’s life and that he would continue taking care of them, for which the right to reside in the mansion with them was recognized.

Gunther IV, the Rockefeller of the puppies

Who? Gunther IV is a German shepherd son of Gunther III, a dog that belonged to the German countess Karlotta Libenstein, who died in 1991.

How much is your assets? The countess’s last wish was for Gunther III to inherit his fortune valued at $ 80 million (just over € 74 million). According to said testamentary provision, on the death of Gunther III, the fortune would be enjoyed by his descendants, who is currently Gunther IV. The most curious thing about the case is that those 80 million dollars were not left in a savings account or in a home account, but rather a company called The Gunther Corporation was created that has managed the fortune to make it grow for the benefit of the interests of the dog. In this way, and after the death of Gunther III, Gunther IV is the owner of an estate that is around 375 million dollars (just over 340 million euros) and that includes, in addition to cash and shares, villas in Italy and the Bahamas. As if all of this wasn’t flashy enough, the fund acquired Madonna’s Miami Beach home in 2000.

Millionaire, but tired: Grumpy Cat was forced to do extensive tours and pose with celebrities who did not care about anything, such as Jennifer Lopez. .

Grumpy cat, who is in heaven (real estate)

Who? Grumpy cat, “the grumpy cat”, is called Tartar Sauce and is also a cat. In 2012, he rose to fame when a photo of himself in which he appeared with a sulky face went viral, which was actually the result of cat dwarfism and a bad occlusion of the jaw. From then on, Grumpy cat starred in all kinds of memes, which made its owner think that it would be a good idea to market products with her face. You did well.

How much is your assets? Unlike other animals on this list, who earned their fortune by inheritance or donation, Tartar Sauce earned it penny by penny until he passed away in May 2019. Following his success on social media, the Grumpy Cat brand was registered, A company was created to exploit her image and, in addition to marketing merchandise and books, photo sessions were organized for fans to pose with the cat. According to Forbes magazine, Grumpy Cat has made a fortune that exceeds one hundred million dollars (92.5 million euros) and continues to grow. A feat, which earned him the appearance in The Wall Street Journal in 2013 but also the suspicion of animal associations that questioned that tours and continuous contact with strangers were the most appropriate lifestyle for an animal as independent and suspicious as the cat. .

Minter, Juice and Callum, the three most stylish dogs in England

Who are they? Minter, Juice and Callum are the three dogs of the designer Alexander McQueen, who died in 2010 by his own decision, after a deep depression that was aggravated by the death of his mother.

How much is your assets? The British designer’s fortune was estimated at £ 16m (just over € 18m). Before his death, he established by will that his money would be shared between his brothers, his nephews, his friends, the marriage of domestic workers who had worked for him in recent years, an animal shelter and his three dogs, who received support. £ 50,000 (around € 57,000).

One of Taylor Swift’s cats, photographed in her transport in New York in 2015. .

Olivia Benson Swift, the pop star cat

Who? Olivia Benson is a character from the Law & Order series that singer Taylor Swift was inspired to name her cat. The fans of the artist will surely have seen the mascot on Swift’s Instagraman and, possibly, they are even followers of Olivia Benson herself, as the animal’s media success caused them to open profiles on social networks. The one on Instagram is Oliviabensoncat.

How much is your assets? In addition to being a pet and mistress, you could say that Swift and Benson are partners. The cat, whose name is a registered trademark, has participated in videos of the singer, in the documentary Miss American, in advertising campaigns for Coca-Cola light, Ked shoes or AT&T and has lent her image to manufacture different merchandising products, like pins, t-shirts or mugs. According to the CountryLiving website, it is estimated that, until 2018, Olivia Benson had generated more than $ 97 million (almost 90 million euros).

Gigoo, the chicken that inherited an empire

Who? Gigoo is a chicken. But not just any galliform bird, but one that belonged to the British publishing magnate Miles Blackwell who, when he retired from business, sold everything and settled with his wife in the field to raise animals, especially sheep and chickens.

How much is your assets? When he passed away in 2001, Blackwell’s fortune totaled £ 65 million (about € 74 million), much of which went to charity and the farm he founded. The farm received ten million pounds (almost eleven and a half million euros) that went not only to Gigoo, but to her, the other chickens, the sheep and the other animals that live there.

Karl Lagerfeld poses with a portrait of himself with his cat Choupette during a visit to the Chanel workshops in 2014. .

Choupette, the elegant cat with a representative

Who? Although no one imagined Karl Lagerfeld loving another being more than himself, since the model Baptiste Giabiconi gave her by surprise in 2011, the cat Chupette became an inseparable companion of the designer, who went on to create a line of products inspired by it and available on the web www.karl.com.

How much is your assets? Choupette’s fame led the cat to participate in press reports, lend her image for advertising campaigns, open an Instagram profile (choupetteofficiel) and “write” a book titled Choupette: The Private Life of a High-Flying Fashion Cat ( something like “Choupette: the private life of an elegant high-flying cat”). Before passing away, Karl Lagerfeld declared that Choupette and the people in charge of taking care of her would be included in his will, while reassuring those other friends or close friends who expected to receive a pinch of his fortune adding that “there is enough for everyone.” That’s how it went. After the designer’s death, Choupette continues to live with the same comforts as always, along with his caregivers, his bodyguard, his cook and his veterinarian. An image that Lagerfeld himself compared with that of the Infanta Margarita surrounded by courtiers in the Meninas de Velázquez. In addition, Choupette is represented by the My Pet Agency, which selects projects for it that it does not carry out precisely ad honorem. According to the British edition of Vogue, Choupette invoiced three million euros in 2014 for these works.

Bart the bear 2, which is a bear even though it has a Pixar movie name

Who? As its name suggests, Bart The Bear is a bear. Number two refers to the fact that he occupied the position of the original Bart the bear when he died of cancer, although it must be clarified that both animals are not related by relationship. Born in the wild, the death of his mother at the hands of a hunter caused Bart The Bear 2 and his sister to be picked up by a pair of breeders who train animals for movies. Today, Bart the Bear 2 is a Hollywood star.

How much is your assets? Surely they remember Bart the Bear 2 from movies like Dr. Dolittle 2, The Bear Scene, Zooloco, CSI or Game of Thrones. His participation in these film and television productions has earned him an estimated salary of six million dollars (around 5.5 million euros). Although the amount is not negligible, it is ridiculous when compared to the salaries of his filming partners such as Kevin James, Eddie Murphy, Hugh Grant or Sarah Jessica Parker. On the other hand, it doesn’t seem like that cache is going to increase because Bart the Bear 2 always plays the same role and is being typecast.

Heiress Gail Posner poses with her dog Conchita, who is wearing a wig. famouschihuahua.com

The elegant Chihuahua Conchita

Who? Conchita is the chihuahua puppy of Gail Posner, daughter of Victor Posner, one of the highest paid executives of the eighties in the United States. Rich heiress, Gail was a very popular character in her country thanks to her luxurious train of life and her extravagances.

How much is your assets? When Gail Posner’s will was opened after her death in 2010, it was discovered that she had left Conchita, her two other Chihuahuas April Maria and Maltese, and her Yorkshire Terrier Lucia, her Sunset Island mansion, and a $ 3 million fund. (more than 2,700,000 euros) so that the animals could maintain their rhythm of life, which was not exactly humble. During their owner’s life, the dogs had individual bedrooms in the residence, Tiffany’s jewelery and a Cadillac at their disposal, with which they went weekly to a spa. Also, Posner’s will allowed employees of the mansion, whom he left $ 27 million (almost 25 million euros) to distribute among all of them, to continue living in it on condition that they took care of the animals. In 2012, the mansion Conchita and her friends lived in was sold alongside two other Posner properties, so animals and caretakers had to move out. It should not have been much of a problem, given that the amount obtained from the sale exceeded eight million dollars (around 7.4 million euros).

Tomasino

Who? Tomasino is one of the luckiest cats in the world. A street cat that was passing through Rome exposed to any danger until a woman welcomed him into his home and showered him with attention. The woman, named Maria Assunta, but whose surname has not been released, was the widow of a wealthy builder and had no children. Thus, when he died in 2011 at the age of 94, it was discovered that he had named Tommaso heir to all his assets.

How much is your assets? Before passing away, Maria Assunta asked her nurse to take care of Tommaso upon her death. In order to ensure that she would do so and that she lacked nothing, the woman made a holographic will in 2009 by which all her assets were devoted to the welfare of the cat. What no one in Maria Assunta’s environment knew was that the woman was so extremely rich. No less than twelve million euros were left to be used in the care, health and well-being of Tommaso until his death.

The famous figure of Michael Jackson and his monkey Bubbles created by Jeff Koons. .

An epilogue to Bubbles, the disinherited

(As in the brochures, there are also characters here who, after having everything, lost it. Animals that were the right eye of their owners and that fell out of favor overnight. The saddest case of all could be be Bubbles’s. Can’t remember who it is? Keep reading).

Who? Bubbles was the chimpanzee of Michael Jackson. The singer adopted him in the early 1980s and from that moment on became his inseparable companion. He took him with him on tour, to the interviews, they dressed together, they shared dishes, they used the same bathroom and they even slept together. Bubbles was an omnipresent element in Jackson’s life and was reflected by artist Jeff Koons in a porcelain sculpture that represented them both. However, as is the case with chimpanzees in captivity when they grow up, their character became aggressive. The coexistence between Michael and Bubbles became unsustainable and the artist decided to send him to an animal shelter with the intention of also protecting his children from ape attacks.

How much is your assets? Expelled from Neverland, Bubbles was left without clothes, without dishes, without anything. The artist did not even remember him at his last will. Despite this, Michael always contributed certain financial amounts to defray the expenses of the refuge where the chimpanzee is, a custom that has continued after his death by decision of his heirs. In any case, the shelter’s maintenance costs are so great that these amounts are not enough. For this reason, taking advantage of the fact that Bubbles began to paint, the heads of the center put their pictures up for sale and obtained figures close to 2,000 euros for each one. As he would say, that of Bubbles is a sadder story than that of a bullfighter on the other side of the Iron Curtain.

