“I think about the tournament and it gives me goose bumps”

The Castellón Sara sorribes, one of the Spanish women that is part of the main draw of the Madrid tournament, is expectant before the start of the competition and a debut against one of the great players of the circuit.

“Just thinking about it gives me goose bumps,” said the Spanish, a guest of the organization, who is ranked 46 in the WTA ranking and this year debuted her record with the victory in Guadalajara Mexico).

“I get goose bumps thinking about the tournament. It is what produces me. There are no more women’s tournaments in Spain. I really like strong emotions, feeling the public and here I have always felt it a lot. And being lucky enough to play with friends and the public gives you that bonus, “he said.

Sara Sorribes, 24, a quarterfinalist in this 2021 in Miami Y Abu Dhabi, will live his ninth participation in Madrid and intends to pass the second round, his ceiling in the tournament. He will debut against the Romanian Simona halep, twice winner at the Caja Mágica and finalist in the last edition with two Grand Slam titles among her merits.

“Competing the game until the end depends a lot on the attitude and the desire to fight and I have that with me. As for winning or things in which between the game and the rival, it no longer depends so much or only on me. She is a great player and the game is very, very difficult. I have to try to have the opportunity and if I have it, try to take advantage of it ”, said Sara Sorribes who will face the Romanian for the second time in her career. In the previous one, in Roland Garros in 2020, the triumph went to Halep.

Sara Sorribes is experiencing her best season and the expectations and the pressure are increasing. “First of all that is something very nice to have. And you have to wear it naturally. That means that the work is paying off and it has to be carried out naturally. I like to enjoy every moment and you have to give each thing its time and space and be in the moment and share a lot of things with your team to give more and they can help you ”, concluded the Spaniard.