“I tell you when not”: López Obrador’s controversial invitation to maintain activities despite cornaviruses

After the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that a crisis is looming caused by the declared coronavirus pandemic, The president shared a video on his Facebook account in which he invites Mexicans to “keep going out”, since the country is still in phase one of the pandemic.

In the context of a decline in the economic, tourist, hotel and transport sectors due to the coronavirus, the president asked to leave to strengthen “the family and popular economy”, this while he was eating at the La Teca restaurant, located in the state of Oaxaca.

He asked that citizens not “panic” with the idea of ​​leaving, then, contrary to the recommendations that international organizations and the Ministry of Health itself have given themselves to isolate themselves and take distance to avoid the spread of Covid-19, the President assured that:

Mexico has exceeded 300 confirmed cases of coronavirus, one of which is in Oaxaca and the health authorities classified it as the first case of local contagion in the country. Despite that, the president said that You have to “continue doing normal life”, because he as president will announce the moment when it is necessary to stop going out.

The president introduced the woman accompanying him in the video as hope, who is originally from San Francisco de Ixhuatán in Oaxaca and He manages the La Teca restaurant with his family.

López Obrador assured that the culinary venue reminded him of the novel “The portrait of my mother” by the writer Andrés Henestrosa and he described it as “one of the most beautiful writings in Mexican literature”.

Before making the invitation to the Mexicans, he gave the opportunity for Esperanza to present the menu of her restaurant that highlights the typical food of the state.

The president of Mexico He reported that the government is proposing strategies to deal with the contingency, so it does not consider it necessary to “advance the day before.”

The invitation made by the President of Mexico is contradictory to the indications given by the Director General of Health Promotion, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, who reiterated what the so-called National Day of Healthy Distance stipulates a social distancing of at least 1.5 meters between person and person.

He stressed that the cessation of academic and work activities “It is not a vacation” and called on society to respect the receipt at home.

Other Mexican administrations such as the one chaired by Claudia Sheinbaum in Mexico City has closed those places where there may be large numbers of people such as museums, cinemas, theaters and churches, due to the risk of being outside.

In addition, it is intended to implement campaigns such as “Stay at Home” with the aim of reducing the spread of the diseaseBecause the country is in a transition stage from phase one to phase two. For this reason, the shelter at home is a measure capable of making a difference, according to the sanitary authorities.