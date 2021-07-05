“I tell Barça that I will be rested to play it and face it all”

07/04/2021 at 11:56 PM CEST

The Barça midfielder, Pedri, He faces his first Eurocup semifinal in a few days at just 18 years old after a season full of achievements and minutes at his early age.

Fixed on the eleven of Ronald Koeman, Pedri has also become an essential for the coach Luis Enrique and it will also be in a few days for the U21 coach Luis de la Fuente at the Tokyo Olympics.

About it, Pedri He commented that he knew the call to go to Japan before embarking on the trip to the concentration of the Eurocup. A concentration in which he lived his worst moment with “the positive of Busi. We had to wait for Busi yes or yes. He gives a lot and for me it is a spectacle to play with him.”

“Luis de la Fuente spoke with me before coming to the Eurocup. He called us to see if we were willing to go to the Games. We talked about what it would be like if we reached the final of the Eurocup and he explained to us how everything was going to be. Playing football for me is not a problem, “Pedri said about it.”I have already been there for nine days and I rested a little before coming. If you rest well between games, I think I’ll be fine. “

“If you recover well and rest you have the bellows for what comes. And eat well, which is also very importantPedri repeated.

Barça tried to prevent Barça from participating in a new tournament this summer, although it received the refusal of the Federation.

“I understand that Barça called the RFEF because I’ve played a lot of games. It’s difficult to be in their position but I tell Barça from here that I’m going to be rested to play it and face it all”said Pedri, who has not spoken with the coach or anyone from the club about it. “Koeman has only spoken to me to congratulate me on going to the quarters and semis and the truth is that I am grateful.”

Also in Barça code, Pedri commented that “Messi is something that has not happened but I hope it renews. If I had to choose I would have him as a partner for a long time but it is a decision that he has to cheat. “

When choosing a partner in the dressing room, the canary pointed to Trincao, someone with whom next season will no longer be able to share a wardrobe: “I’m going to write him a message now because I was always with him and now I can’t.”“I have had minutes but I have to be grateful to Barça and I feel valued for the minutes I have played”added the footballer, who said that “I hope I can stay at Barça for a long time”.

Already with the selection, Luis Enrique’s ’26’ revealed some details of the concentration and the good vibes among the teammates: “We changed a lot from what is in an interview and what to be at the table. They hesitate a little but I play a joke on them too. They may tell me I’m a dwarf, but I will give it back to them. I remind Unai that I scored a header for him, that I have not scored a header in my life. “

Another of the anecdotes that demonstrate the winning character at his recent coming of age, Pedri remembered the round against Switzerland, which he could not participate in since Luis Enrique replaced him in the last minute of extra time: “If I hadn’t changed, I would have raised my hand to shoot a penalty. The one that nobody wants, I shoot, I don’t care.”

“Everything I’m experiencing is crazy. Playing a game with the national team or Barça already is, imagine playing with the national team in the semifinals,” Pedri said about the great change that his life has given. “Sometimes my friends get a bit freaking out when I tell them I’m with Leo or with Busibut they get along because they are just like me. Sometimes they ask me who plays to put them in the Comunio, or if not who plays better in training or things like that. “

Regarding the aspirations of the Red in this Euro 2020, the media was confident with the possibilities, and extended the same sentiment from the locker room.

“When we started people doubted why the ball did not enter but From here we were confident that we could do beautiful things. We are a great team and as a group there is no one like us“He commented.” We have a magnificent team, there are many good things that can be done. I hope it happens, we have to go game by game. Italians have a lot of quality and we know what Italy is, which is a team that fights for everything. “