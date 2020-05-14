The year is 2013. Botafogo, fighting at the top of the Brasileirão table, has problems in the midfield due to injuries and suspensions. Against Criciúma, away from home, in September, Oswaldo de Oliveira bet on a boy from the base: Octávio. In the first game as a starter, the midfielder makes one of the goals of the match, victory by 2 to 1.

Octávio’s start for Botafogo was worthy of a film. The midfielder, now 26 years old and playing for Beroe, from Bulgaria, however, was unable to engage a streak at General Severiano’s club in the following months. In an interview with THROW!, the athlete commented on this panorama.

– I was able to learn a lot from established players, such as Jefferson, Seedorf, Bolivar … even Oswaldo de Oliveira himself. We were state champions in 2013 and Serie B on my return from Fiorentina (in 2015). Many times the athlete needs a sequence to gain confidence and rhythm to do his best, and I believe that sometimes these sequences were interrupted. It is not something I keep to myself, I take it as an apprenticeship. Football is much faster than it looks, I am very grateful to the club – he said.

Octávio and Seedorf in the times of Botafogo (Photo: Vitor Silva / SSPress)

The Dutchman was even responsible for giving Octávio advice. At the time, the midfielder was 19 years old and lived daily with one of 38. The player even reveals one of the tips that ex-shirt 10 gave him.

– I have a lot of memories at the club. At the base we had a very strong team from generation 93 and 94. Almost all of that first team became professionals. In 2012 we were undefeated champions in Germany with Jair Ventura. A reminder of the professional that I take with me my whole life was Seedorf’s advice. He said not to step on the ball in the midfield, I had that custom. After that, I don’t walk anymore – he revealed.

At the time of Octávio, the players trained in the base categories were not a majority in the starting lineup of Botafogo, something that is different from what happens today. The midfielder reiterates his support for the boys raised in General Severiano even from afar.

– Botafogo’s base is very qualified, always showing good players. With some financial problems, this process with the professional is anticipated. Everyone who comes from the base wants their opportunities. It is the dream of every young person, but we have to be patient, because not everyone is ready. Sometimes, due to lack of patience, a talent is lost. I will always be cheering for General’s boys, and always cheering for Glorious – he said.

Octávio by Botafogo, in 2013 (Photo: Satiro Sodre / SSPress)

CORONAVIRUS

Octávio has been at Beroe since last year. For the Bulgarian club it was four games and a goal scored. As in Brazil, competitions and activities in the European country are stopped. Even from afar, the midfielder is hoping that the panorama will improve in Brazilian lands.

– The situation of the virus here in Bulgaria is somewhat controlled. We started training again and the games will return on June 5th, at least that was the information we received. Spending that time away from the people we love is very difficult. As much as I am here with my wife, we care about our parents in Brazil, where the situation is evolving rapidly – he said.

Octávio, even, believes that football, at this moment, should be in the background. For him, activities and games should only return when the responsible bodies are sure that the situation is safe.

– We miss our routines, training, reviews in the field, nervous before starting a match. We want football to come back as soon as possible, but that is done when we have a response from the Ministry of Health that we are safe. Until we have that, we must follow the care that has been given to us. It is having patience, that we will go through this moment.

