Tuesday 05 May, 2020

The ‘Dwarf’ granted an interview where he recalled his time in the ‘Millionaire’ box. About that time, the player from Universidad Católica had words for the stormy decline experienced by the Argentine team, stating that “I take charge of the feeling of not being able to do anything.”

The descent of River Plate is always remembered in a dramatic way. As the Argentine soccer giant that he is, having had to fall to the second division is an indelible stain in his history, despite the fact that, on his return to the honor division, the ‘Millionaire’ club has experienced one of the most successful times since its foundation.

Diego Buonanotte was part of the squad that experienced the descent to the second level of trans-Andean football. The ‘Dwarf’ spoke about this time in an interview with Fox Sports 90 Minutes, where he addressed the situation he personally experienced during his last season at River Plate.

“You take care of things, as I’m not going to take care of the descent. More than anything, from the feeling of not being able to do anything, I was baptizing my daughter in town and we had a television while we ate, because River was playing with Belgrano and that is the feeling I had, that of not being able to do anything ” , affirmed the steering wheel of Catholic University.

In that line, the player recalled his departure from the squad, because coach Juan José López did not take it into account. “They sell me to Malaga in December and leave me on loan for a semester, I knew I was not going to play, I wanted to stay thinking about what River was playing at, it was an issue with Jota Jota, it was strange, there was never a fight, he never I disrespected him, not a discussion. Several times I wrote to Almeyda saying that he wanted to return, and he said to me, ‘JJ does not want you to be there,’ “were his words about it.

The crossed midfielder took the opportunity to highlight the experience of having shared with Marcelo Gallardo, current River Plate coach, adding that “one saw Marcelo, who was a coach on and off the field and how he saw football. Nobody was going to imagine what he was going to do and what it means now for River, but he was already a coach on the court. ”

Finally, the UC player was not closed to the possibility of returning one day to wear the colors of the ‘Millionaire’, explaining that “they always ask me if I would like to return to River, and I say yes, of course. But one must know where he is standing, and I say that I would love to, but my reality is different. I enjoy it as a fan, we put on the River shirt with my children and we enjoyed it ”.