“I survived the first 14 holes and then I loosened up a bit”

“It is very easy to get tense in this field. When you’re playing a US Open and you know that every lane is important and you fail the first one, it’s easy to get tense. The good thing is that I have been able to maneuver with the problems and put the ball in places where I have given myself options for par, “he said. Jon rahm, after a 70-stroke second round, with two bogeys and three birdies.

“I survived the first 14 holes and then in the last few holes I loosened up a bit. I played very well at the end ”, commented the world number three about a round that ended with -3, two behind the provisional leader, the Englishman Richard Bland (-5).

Although he has missed many fairways, Rahm’s work with the driver is paying off. “I started a year ago because I wanted to include a draw (flight from right to left) from the tee. I’m so good at fade (left to right), but there are times that if you are able to hit a draw, it will help you a lot, you can use the wind, “he explained after hitting a tee shot of almost 320 meters in hole 13.

“All I do is put the ball forward and aim to the right. It’s something that helps and gives me a little more distance. I keep working on it, it is improving and this year I am seeing a little the fruits of my work because I am being more consistent ”, he commented, giving a technique class Rahm, who keeps the memory of his first victory on the PGA Tour (2017) in this same tour of Torrey Pines.

Jon Rahm studies the line of putt at hole 8

“I have memories of putts that I have thrown or seen others throw on the greens. Don’t think I hit the 13th tee and I remember the eagle I did a couple of years ago. That is in the past unless you have the exact same hit. When I’m on the green, I do remember those I shot in the past and how they reacted ”, concluded the Barrika golfer.

“The sensations are good. Obviously it’s a US Open and you’re going to miss a shot here and there. I hit the ball very well, unfortunately, I have thrown good putts, but it is difficult for him to enter and when that happens it is very difficult. The blow you miss punishes you a lot, “he said. Sergio garcia.

“I find myself doing things very well and you have to keep going until the coin turns and starts to fall on the other side. I have always liked tough tournaments because I notice that, if I play at my level, my long game saves me a lot of work, “added the golfer from Castellón, winner of the 2017 Masters.