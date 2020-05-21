Uruguayan Martín Cáceres, defender of Fiorentina and former player of Barcelona or Juventus, reported that suffered from coronavirus for two months and that he received confirmation a few days ago that he is no longer infected.

05/18/2020

On at 17:16

CEST

EFE

“I had the first symptoms in the week of March 8-15. In the following days I felt the virus in my lungs. They told me that I had to be in quarantine for 20 days for it to happen, but it seems that the virus fell in love with me, it didn’t want to go, “Cáceres said in a direct on Instagram.

The Uruguayan defender, 33 years old, noticed the first symptoms of a flu in early March, when he started in Udinese-Fiorentina, the last league game played by the Florentine club in Serie A before the break forced by the pandemic.

Cáceres, in a match with Inter | .

“Without knowing it, I had the coronavirus for 60 days in my body. Finally now I have tested negative in two consecutive buffers and I feel like a new man, “said Cáceres, who played 20 games and scored a goal this season with Fiorentina.

Cáceres, winner of six league titles with Juventus and a European Cup with Barcelona in 2009, found out that he had the coronavirus on May 7 after Fiorentina submitted its entire squad to the tests prior to the resumption of training and registered three positives.

The Tuscan club did not report who the positive players were, but Cáceres confirmed on Instagram that he was one of them. Of course, in the last two tests Cáceres gave a negative so is already officially recovered and you will be able to return to individual training at the Fiorentina sports center in the next few days.

