“I suffered from post-traumatic stress after witnessing the birth of my baby.”

After the harrowing birth of his daughter, British Elliott Rae was left with post-traumatic stress disorder, but he did not seek help for a year. Now she is urging dads to talk about their problems and avoid the agony they went through.

Elliott Rae sat in a hot and crowded London Tube and cried without knowing why.

“I felt an overwhelming feeling of sadness ”, he says, remembering that summer night five years ago. Nothing in particular had happened that day that caused such an overflow of emotion.

He had gotten up with his 9-month-old daughter as usual and had breakfast with his wife, Soneni. Then he went to Westminster, where he works in the Department of Transportation.

To friends, family, and colleagues, Elliott seemed fine. He said: “I’m tired, I was a father recently.” But in reality, everyday life had turned into a struggle and the root cause was the traumatic arrival of her daughter into the world.

Elliott was plagued with flashbacks of her birth and the gruesome weeks that followed. They kept him awake at night and could drown out even the simplest chat with his colleagues.

“I didn’t feel like myself at all and couldn’t muster the energy to be interested in anything,” he says.

When he finally got help, Elliott was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD, also known as PTSD) and published a book, Dad, in which he talks about his fatherhood experiences, along with 19 other fathers.



This 38-year-old man never saw himself as a person who could develop mental health problems or need counseling. When Soneni got pregnant in 2015, he was very happy.

Her labor began in the hospital with relative serenity. Elliott and Soneni’s mother were there to provide support, as planned.

But within hours, Soneni’s blood pressure began to rise and the baby’s heart rate started to drop, so she was moved to another room “with a lot of medical equipment,” says Elliott.

Elliott recalls that the midwife pressed a red button several times and the room filled with doctors. This was not how he had imagined things would go.

He took Soneni by the hand and together they put into practice the breathing exercises they had learned in their hypnobirthing classes.

They were giving her intravenous antibiotics because the tests had detected a group B strep infection and the hope was that this would prevent the baby from becoming infected during delivery. This medicine is not usually harmful to the mother or the baby, but in this case it was.

When her daughter was born, after almost 24 hours of labor, it was gray and not making a sound. “The midwife put the baby on my wife’s chest and then there was silence, it felt like everything stopped,” says Elliott.

The room filled with doctors again and Elliott could only stare in disbelief as his daughter was resurrected on one side of the room and his wife lost a worrying amount of blood in the other one.

“I felt like I was watching a movie and the moment belonged to someone else,” he says. All the noises merged, as if Elliott were underwater and heard a commotion above the surface.

“During the birth I had a role, but now I felt helpless and shocked. I had to take a step back and trust these people I didn’t know to save my family. “

In a matter of minutes, Elliott was stumbling down a narrow hallway toward the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and her young daughter was carried in an incubator just ahead.

He kissed Soneni goodbye and promised to return soon. “I was so worried about both of them, but my daughter was five minutes old, I needed to go with her,” he says. “For the first time in my adult life, I felt like a child who did not know what to do ”.

Instinctively he reached for his phone to call his mom, but there was no signal. “When we got to the NICU, a lady looked at me and could see that I was in a mess. He told me that I needed to compose myself and be there for my family ”.

He was grateful for her words because they had the intended sober effect.

In the days that followed, he became entrepreneurial, tending to his hospitalized wife and closely following what the doctors in the NICU were telling him about his daughter.

He did not cry or break: “There was no time.” But coming home the first night, without a baby in his arms or a wife by his side, was extremely difficult.

Leaving her little daughter behind, surrounded by wires in the NICU, it was heartbreaking.

Within days, the family of three was able to stay together in one room and the baby slowly recovered from the bacterial infection.

After fifteen days they were told that they would soon be able to return home. Elliott and Soneni finally felt like they could catch their breath. Everything was going to be okay.

Then out of nowhere your daughter developed a lump on the back of her head, which seemed to get bigger. Doctors were concerned and wanted to do an MRI to rule out blood clots or a brain tumor.

Once again, Elliott felt like he was out of control. “I could feel the energy draining from my body, I had no more to give,” he says. “Both of them we hit rock bottom absolute, we were at our most vulnerable moment ”.

The night before the study they stayed up and prayed for their daughter with one of the midwives. “I remember wondering where all those tears came from, because I cried all night ”, Elliott says.

The next day, he took his daughter into the scanning room and placed her tiny body in the huge machinery. Then they had to wait for the results.

A nurse stormed through the door, grinning and hugging the concerned parents. The lump was not a cause for concern, they could go home.

But the roller coaster experience marked both parents. They left the hospital elated and deeply grateful to have their daughter, but extremely anxious for her.

“For the first few months we would take her to the emergency room every time she got a cold,” says Elliott. “We barely left the house in the first three months, and when we did it was like a military operation.”

Elliott used most of his paternity leave in the hospital, so they barely returned home had to return to work. Colleagues welcomed him, and congratulated him on having a baby.

“It never seemed like the right time to explain what we had been through ”.

Therapy was not something Elliott would have thought about, and it was not something anyone offered him. Soneni, on the other hand, acknowledged that she needed help and was diagnosed with postpartum anxiety a few months after giving birth.

“I was constantly worrying and imagining worst-case scenarios,” she says. But almost as Elliott and Soneni felt they were moving forward, their daughter had a severe allergic reaction to wheat and had to be rushed to the hospital.

“Soneni handled it very well, but it transported me back to childbirth and that feeling of helplessness and lack of control ”, Elliott says.

It was then that he started showing signs of PTSD: insomnia, anxiety, and flashbacks that could appear day or night.

“He told me about having out-of-body experiences; that’s when I started to worry, ”says Soneni. She is moved to tears at the thought of the pressure she felt.

Elliott acknowledged that he needed help in 2017 after a journalist asked him about the birth of his daughter and he found himself struggling to talk about it without breaking down.

The reporter kindly suggested that he talk to someone and put him in touch with a doctor specializing in trauma and postpartum depression.

“I thought of post-traumatic stress disorder as something that only happens to soldiers after going to war, now I know that it can be triggered in anyone who has had a traumatic event that changes their lives or puts them at risk”, Elliott says.



In January 2016, Elliott created a platform on parenting and a parenting lifestyle called Music Football Fatherhood (MFF).

It was an avenue for talking about being a new parent, although he didn’t talk about traumatic childbirth or post-traumatic stress disorder until recently.

Other dads began to contact and open up, which gave him the idea for his book, “Dad.” “I think most new parents struggle at some point, and that’s normal. MFF made me realize that, ”he says.

“We share stories that we don’t talk about in public. Most new dads-to-be don’t know the half of what it’s like to be a parent, because we don’t talk about it“.

Elliott would like her book to spark new conversations. There are accounts of men who were bullied when they became parents, who raised their children as widowers, or who were the parents of a child who died.

“As men and as parents, being vulnerable and talking about our mental health and our difficulties is something very new. It’s still not entirely acceptable, ”Elliott says.

He believes there are many ways new parents can be better supported. In preparation for becoming a father, Elliott read about practical things like the budget or which stroller to buy, but that was it.

“I didn’t think well of the kind of father I wanted to be and I did not speak to other men in my life, it never occurred to me“, He says.

But now, through MFF, he has started working with the UK National Health System (NHS) pregnancy and maternity services to run programs that encourage expectant parents to think about what it means to be a dad, how it will change. your identity and what it might mean for your relationship.

He thinks that all new parents should be offered a conversation about their mental health, especially if they are in a high-risk category: if they have a history of mental health problems, if they have witnessed a traumatic delivery, or if their mother child suffers from postpartum depression or other mental health problems.

And he believes employers could do more too, recognizing that parents have had a life-changing experience and offering them the same parental leave and the opportunity to work flexibly.

This could also help mothers keep working, she says. Elliott is encouraged by the commitment of the NHS.

“Looking back, there were so many conversations that could have been had, so many points of intervention. I feel fortunate that my experience was not as serious as it could have been ”.

Elliott and Soneni’s daughter is now a happy and thoughtful girl from 5 years, who loves dogs and composing songs while bathing.

She has inherited her parents’ love of music and dance and has started writing her own “books” ever since her father began writing his.

