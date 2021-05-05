“I studied them in New York and London”

Although the information was the one he sent this Tuesday in El hormiguero with the last hour of the scrutiny of the elections in the Community of Madrid by the live connections of Vicente Vallés with the Antena 3 space, there was also time for the guest of the day.

And that was none other than a collaborator of the program, Carlos Latre, who came to talk about his new show, One Man Show, which will be performed at the Rialto Theater in Madrid until May 30.

“I am alone for an hour and a half and I do almost a hundred characters, it is a very live show, very fresh, in which there are also many songs“, commented the comedian as he began to sing, to the surprise of Pablo Motos and Cristina Pardo.

Latre said that she had studied various voice techniques to be able to imitate so many characters, but what the presenter and viewers of El hormiguero did not expect was the surprising training that the guest had come to perform.

“I have studied singing, lyrical and even ballet in New York and London. Everything …“said the comedian, leaving his table mates and the audience in the stands speechless.

The presenter commented that “You say we all have the same voice”, and Latre replied: “Indeed, the differences are physical things, like Rajoy’s jaw that marks many S’s, for example “.

The guest showed how he was able, with minimal changes, to go from imitating Santiago Segura to Jorge Javier Vázquez, to finish in Mario vaquerizo; or that Gloria Serra and Pedro Piqueras also speak the same.

With the elections as a backdrop, Motos stressed that “in the show you review current affairs: With what happened today in Madrid, will the show change tomorrow?“. Latre replied that “Of course, I have a team behind that is very versatile and we quickly change that current situation”.