“I still see the ascent very far”

04/23/2021 at 2:10 PM CEST

EFE

The Espanyol coach, Vicente Moreno, said this Friday in the session of the Ciudad Deportiva Dani Jarque prior to the game this Saturday against Las Palmas at the RCDE Stadium that he still sees “promotion very far”, since there are 21 points left at stake and it is something that gives, he said , “for many things”.

The Blue and White coach confessed that he is delighted with the joy of the fans after the good progress of the team. Still, he insisted on being cautious. “That people are happy is a good sign, but from the inside we cannot go wrong and we must keep our feet on the ground,” he stressed.

In this sense, the Valencian coach insisted that the rival is a complicated team. “I do not trust Las Palmas at all, it will make things difficult for us. It has players of a high level and is a very dangerous rival. Besides, that it is in a comfortable position does not imply that it helps us,” he reflected.

The head of the blue and white bench commented that the team’s state of form is “beastly” and stated that he is not at all surprised by the level of the block. “Yes, I expected to be so well at this point because I believe in our work,” he was honest.

Vicente MorenoOn the other hand, he confessed that in this final stretch of the season he would love to have the support of the stands. “We would like them to be with us in this final stretch. During the campaign, we would have had a plus for our stadium and our fans,” he said.

The coach appreciated the role of the Belgian forward Dimata: “He concentrates a lot on the defense of the opposing team and makes it easier for his teammates to have more options.”