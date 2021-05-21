“I still do not believe the descent”

05/21/2021 at 6:51 PM CEST

Eibar coach, José Luis Mendilibar, faces what may be his last game on the bench for the gunsmith team against a Barça that no longer has a chance of winning the league. The Basques, with a guaranteed relegation to the Second Division, want to say goodbye to the gold category of Spanish football with a good taste in their mouths.

“It’s very weird. I think I still don’t believe it. In a few weeks we will analyze what has happened, and why we have reached this situation. I haven’t had time to think too much & rdquor;, Mendilibar explained in the press conference prior to the match against the Catalan team.

Eibar has only added two victories in Ipurúa and its coach has attributed it, in part, to the absence of public. “The lack of fans has been fundamental. But it’s not just the fault of it. We haven’t been a good team all season. We thought we were competing well, but in the end it was not just a matter of bad luck and we realized it late & rdquor;, he has argued.

His last game?

The Basque coach did not want to dispel doubts about his continuity on the Eibar bench, although everything indicates that he will put an end to his stage after six seasons. “We have always spoken with the club when the season ends. Then you will know what may happen. There are rumors, but everything will be known when the League ends & rdquor;, He said.