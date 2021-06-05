“I stay at Inter”

06/03/2021 at 10:40 AM CEST

EFE

Belgian striker Romelu lukaku, chosen as the best player in the Italian Serie A this season, this Thursday cleared the rumors about his future by ensuring that he will continue at Inter Milan despite the coach’s departure Antonio Conte.

“Yes, I’m staying at Inter. Maybe I shouldn’t say it now, but I’ve already spoken with the man who is expected to become the new manager. It was a very positive conversation,” he said. Lukaku to the Belgian channel VTM.

The Belgian striker, who did not reveal who would be Inter’s next coach after the resignation of Conte for not sharing the sporting and economic vision of the board and the club, he added that the “challenge is to win again” and that he feels “good” in the team with which he has been league champion this season.

“I finally won something, I liked it and I want to do it again. Maybe this time with a full San Siro,” said the 28-year-old footballer and former Manchester United, Chelsea, Everton and Anderlecht player.

Lukaku He is concentrated in Tubize, south of Brussels, with the Belgian national team, which this Thursday will face a friendly match against Greece and on Sunday against Croatia to prepare for the European Championship that begins on June 11.