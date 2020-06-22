José Manuel Soto has gone from being in the media spotlight for his songs to doing it for his opinions regarding the world of politics in our country. On countless occasions, the artist has not hesitated to charge heavily against the Government; He has done it in interviews and also on his social networks, where he usually receives a lot of criticism for the same thing. He has spoken of all this in an extensive interview on Vox Populi. In it, Soto affirms that Pedro Sánchez’s executive « shows intention to control all the powers of the State (…) as the Judiciary and even the media ». He considers that the PSOE-Podemos coalition « tries to manage public opinion and justice and that is typical of dictatorships. »

José Manuel Soto

« Confinement has been hard for a Sevillian in the spring »

Regarding the measures that Sánchez’s team took to face the crisis, he believes that some such as confinement « they were necessary but they were late and they lasted too long ». In addition, he is convinced that these « have paralyzed the country and that is ruin » and that the Government has also used them « to sneak in on us measures that had nothing to do with the health situation and yes with its progressive agenda. » The surprising thing is that despite these criticisms, he has no problem recognizing that the confinement imposed on everyone has been skipped. « I was a month without hardly leaving and then I began to skip it, like everyone else. It’s absurd to be locked up for so long, it has been very hard for a Sevillian to be locked up all spring, the time when our land celebrates its great festivals, Easter, Seville Fair, El Rocío, « he explains.

Strongly criticizes Fernando Simón

As for the global management of the crisis by the PSOE, it states bluntly that « it has been disastrous » and believes that « If it had been carried out by a right-wing government, the country would have burned ». One of the members of the team that has taken charge of the pandemic is Fernando Simón, of whom Soto does not speak too well. « It has become an icon on the left for its bohemian and scruffy look, as Che was, but the truth is that his management has been disastrous and has been plagued by improvisations and mistakes that have cost many lives, « says the singer, who also wonders » if they will present him to the Mayor of Madrid, as it has become very popular. »

« VOX is not a homophobic party »

The singer also defends himself from those who call him far right and that is why he makes it clear « There are VOX things that I agree with, not others ». He is convinced that the rise of the extreme right-wing political party « is a logical reaction to the totalitarian drift of the PSOE » and defends that VOX « it is not a far-right party, nor xenophobic, nor homophobic nor racist. In fact, I think I don’t know anyone who is anything like that. « A statement that will surely surprise the majority considering the homophobic, racist and xenophobic measures that the party led by Santiago Abascal has defended without remorse.

José Manuel Soto

« In Spain everyone was a Francoist »

For defending this party, Soto explains that « they put the poster on my face, » something that, as he confesses, « makes me very lazy and sad. » The artist is convinced that years ago, « in Spain, almost everyone was a Francoist, then we were monarchists and soon we will be republicans, with the same enthusiasm. We are a very chaquetero country. » In addition, he is indignant that he continues to be classified as a facade for wearing a bracelet with the flag. « This country is like this, the only one in the world that whistles for its symbols. It is a problem of education and demagoguery, » the singer stated bluntly.

This political position has cost him the relationship with people around him: « Many who were friends don’t even talk to me and some insult me ​​daily in the networks and then they are tolerant. « In addition, he affirms that he has been vetoed in municipalities where the left governs and in some regional televisions, something that he does not understand since he defines himself as »someone independent who would go to a communist town hall to sing (…) because there is nothing ideological about music. « But the thing is not here and Soto says that »I see myself as the songwriters of « protest song » of the 60s and 70s the last century. I think art always has to be critical of power, even if it costs sometimes. There is a lot of subsidized art, but behind each grant there is an attempt at manipulation. «