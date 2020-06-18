On Tuesday June 16, Mila Ximénez gave sad news: she suffers from lung cancer. The collaborator of ‘Sálvame’ entered the program by phone to tell the truth and that there was no speculation about her case. In addition, he was always very optimistic, declaring: « To me a shit tumor is not going to stop life or joke. I’m scared but we’re going to make it. «

Mila Ximenez

Ximénez stated that the tumor that he has, despite being located, is inoperable. The same week in which this information was released, the collaborator begins chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment with the encouragement and support of his peers, friends, family and fans. « I don’t want to be treated like a sick person, I have promised my daughter that I will get through this, » she said.

Your Thank You Post

After receiving a large number of messages, Ximénez wanted to speak again to thank all the support that is coming to him. For it, He has chosen Instagram to put a series of photos of great moments with his loved ones, among which are Kiko Hernández, Jorge Javier Vázquez, María Patiño, Terelu Campos, Kiko Matamoros, his brothers and his daughter Alba.

Along with the photos, she wanted to write a message of gratitude to all those who have spoken to her after learning this information: « Thank you for being there, you keep me very much company. And even if some of you are not in the photos. I have you stored in my heart. I start my fight and I really want to see you all. Thanks for the support. And thanks to you I am going to get out of this very soon. I love you ».