I Squared Capital to acquire KIO Networks, a leading data center and digital infrastructure services provider in Mexico and Central America

MIAMI, August 02, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – I Squared Capital, through its ISQ III global infrastructure fund and its ISQ infrastructure fund for expanding markets, has signed an agreement to acquire KIO Networks, a leading provider of infrastructure services digital in Mexico. The company is the main data center operator in Mexico, with a strong regional presence in Central America and the Caribbean through an extensive network of 11 data center campuses and 11 EDGE facilities, with more than 20 megawatts of installed operating capacity. and a significant potential for expansion.

“Mexico is a central element in our strategy for Latin America and this investment in KIO Networks maintains our commitments to digital infrastructure, in which we have already contributed more than $ 3 billion1 through six investments at the international level,” said Adil Rahmathulla, partner. manager of I Squared Capital. “Our global portfolio of digital infrastructure connects millions of people on four continents through a diverse set of assets that includes data centers, fiber optic networks and cell phone centers.”

KIO Networks is a specialized digital infrastructure company that offers infrastructure-related services through a robust and extensive data center platform. The company also offers managed services for the cloud, cybersecurity and business applications. During the two decades that the company has offered carrier-neutral colocation services, it has developed an ecosystem of highly diverse clients, including the hyperscale, telecommunications, technology, finance, corporate and government sectors.

KIO’s robust set of assets, along with the marked specificity and diversification of its clients and an experienced management team, position the company to capture the rapid growth demanded by data storage and form the pillar of the digital infrastructure strategy. of I Squared Capital in Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

1 Includes joint investments in digital infrastructure assets under the management of I Squared Capital.

About I Squared Capital: I Squared Capital is an independent global infrastructure investment manager focused on utilities, telecommunications, energy, transportation and social infrastructure in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Headquartered in Miami, the company also has offices in Hong Kong, London, New Delhi and Singapore.

