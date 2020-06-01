Sebastián Sosa, a former Uruguayan goalkeeper who passed through Boca, is the current goalkeeper for Monarcas Morelia from Mexico, who will cease to exist in the coming weeks to start calling himself Mazatlán FC.

“By all rights, people protested so that they avoided taking things from the stadium and that the team disappeared as well. It is a team that exists 70 years ago. It is the first time that I have to experience something like this“said the goalkeeper, in dialogue with Radio Continental.

And in the same line, he explained: “At the moment I have the possibility of leaving the club free after being 3 years. Everything is very messy here and if an opportunity arises, I might be able to evaluate it. The club changes its name, colors, shirts, stadium, but they promise to take the contracts of players and employees. “

Without going any further, the goalkeeper questioned his continuity in Mexican soccer and admitted that he would like to have a rematch in Boca: “Argentine soccer has always been attractive. I always kept in touch with Riquelme until a month ago, I told him about my situation. He is on the table, who knows if he can have a rematch in Boca “.

“We have been in contact with RiquelmeI let you know my situation a month ago. There was no concrete proposal on his part, but it would be nice to have a rematch there, “said Sosa, who stopped in Boca between 2011-2012 and shared the squad with Román.

Finally, he recalled his last visit to Boca and hit the management of Daniel Angelici: “Angelici played dumb and left me a month waiting to fix the renovation. Also, he could have used the established option where he linked me to the club for 3 more years and it did not happen either.) In some Live recently I already told the full movie.

