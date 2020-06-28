Cristian « Kily » González, Rosario Central’s new coach, insisted on Radio Rivadavia that Ángel Di María could return to the club to close his career there in the coming seasons: « I know he wants to put his shirt back on from Central, I am ashamed because he says that his idol is me and I talk to him almost every day. In his head he is going back. «

