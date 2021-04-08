“I smoked anything that looked like crack”

Hunter Biden, during the Democratic virtual convention in August 2020. (Photo: Handout via DNCC via Getty Images)

The name of Hunter Biden, one of Joe Biden’s sons, was used as a throwing weapon in the recent election campaign in the United States against the now president, either because of his business with China or because of his addictions in the past.

He himself has referred to all these controversies in an interview broadcast by CBS News on the occasion of the publication of his biography, Beautiful Things, which goes on sale this Tuesday. In addition to noting that he is 100% sure that he will be acquitted of the tax investigation, he spoke openly of his time as a drug and alcohol addict.

“I spent more time on my hands and knees searching the carpets, smoking anything that remotely resembled crack. I probably smoked more Parmesan cheese than anyone you know, I’m sure, “he confessed in the interview, according to EFE.

That stage coincided after the death of his brother Beau from brain cancer. Joe Biden had four children of whom only two survive, Hunter and Ashley. His other daughter, Naomi, died in 1972 along with his first wife, Neilia, in a traffic accident.

Precisely, as People points out, he is convinced that the trauma of that accident, about which the family never spoke much, is behind his addictions.

In the talk, Hunter, who is now 51, recalled that he went 13 days without sleep, smoking crack and drinking vodka exclusively. It was there that his father, who was already vice president of Barack Obama, intervened. He went to his apartment, managing to go without the Secret Services. “Dad, I’m fine,” she told him. “You are not well.” “You are not,” his father replied.

Hunter Biden hugs his father and his wife, Jill, after Joe Biden is sworn in as president of the United States. (Photo: Drew Angerer via Getty Images)

Hunter also opened up about the relationship …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.