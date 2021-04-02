“I slept with my mother until I was 17 …”

02/26/2021 at 2:25 PM CET

SPORT.es

Pepe, Porto center back and former Real Madrid player, has given an interview to the media ‘Tribuna Expresso’ where he has reviewed how he started playing football and, in addition, has detailed some aspects of his childhood in relation to his family.

In this sense, when asked how he keeps fit at the age of 37, the footballer explained that his ‘trick’ is to train intensely and in his passion for football. Assures that He does not maintain the same energy as when he was 25 years old, but now at 37 he knows how to manage it better.

In turn, Pepe has recalled a stage of his childhood according to the change in his physique and has revealed why he was such a spoiled child: “I was not always that thin; when I was three, four years old, I was plump, a little chubby Then, from the age of seven I began to lose weight. I am the only son in the family, I have three sisters (two older and one younger than me), so I was very, very spoiled. Until I arrived in Portugal, at the age of 17, I slept with my mother … I was old and slept with my parents, so I imagine my father didn’t like having me in bed with them very much. “

In addition, he has continued to speak of his parents, this time about the reaction they had when they got a peculiar haircut: “The first time I shaved my head I was seven or eight years old. I once went to the hairdresser and asked him to give me a military cut. I got home and my mother told me: ‘My God, what have you done, your father is going to kill you …’. But my father came and said it was a ‘man cut‘. I only let it grow when my daughters were born. “

Asked about his first touches with the ball, the center-back has also brought up the subject of his studies and how his mother told him that he could not abandon them despite wanting to be a professional footballer. In this way, he had to change his routine. My father did not have much time to accompany me during the week; only on weekends. I played in a club in my neighborhood, then a bigger one in my city, Maceió, which disputed the second state division of the Brazilian; things started to get serious. So I had to change my school routines, I started studying at night to train in the morning, and there came a point, at 14, 15 years old, when I saw that football was not compatible with my education I thought about quitting And my mother told me: “No, no, no way, now you go to the end. Change the whole routine again? You will be a soccer player. Those circumstances are part of life, you have to be strong”, ha detailed.

“One million euros on the table”

Entering purely football ground, Pepe commented on what happened when he left Sporting and several offers from other clubs appeared: “When I returned to Marítimo, I already had several offers from other clubs. One of them was Lyon, from France, also from Ukraine, Holland… When Jorge Mendes He came to talk to me, he said: ‘I don’t want to sign a contract with you, I don’t need to, you have my word, I trust you.’

Negotiations that seemed normal until Olympique de Lyon broke in. “Jorge told me about Porto and I agreed with him, but in the meantime, A representative from Lyon came to my house in Brazil to try to close a contract. I called Mendes and told him they gave me cash … On the table, a million dollars. They had already agreed with Marítimo, but I had given Mendes the floor and he reassured me: “He plays for a great club in Portugal and then for other greats in Europe.”. My parents couldn’t believe it: ‘What do you mean you’re not going to accept Lyon’s offer? Re crazy? This is our future. ‘ I fired the Lyon representative, kept my word to Jorge and went to Porto. I think it was the best decision of my career. “