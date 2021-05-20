“I showed up all three days”

Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias, popularly known as ‘Little Nicolás’. (Photo: EFE)

Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias, popularly known as ‘Little Nicolás’, has denied this Thursday in the third trial that is held against him in the Provincial Court of Madrid that he used a friend to supplant him in the 2012 selectivity exam. “I appeared all three days,” he said to questions from the prosecutor.

Gómez Iglesias faces a request for a sentence of four years and six months in prison for a crime of falsification of an official document for allegedly falsifying his National Identity Document (DNI) for a friend Manuel Avelló who according to the public prosecution would have paid 6,000 euros to take the exam for him. He got an 8.25 when his average grade in high school barely exceeded five points.

The defendant has responded evasively to all the questions, going so far as to assure that he now recognizes Avelló for having studied the proceedings against him, and placing him only among the “between 3,000 and 4,000 contacts” that he would then have on his phone as “ director of disco rooms ”.

He has also said that he does not remember a note that was found at his home in which it is written: “Manu Avelló 12,000”; and neither did the chat called “Selectividad”, provided by a witness, in which he spoke of his impersonation to take the exam, claiming that nine years had already passed since the events occurred.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.