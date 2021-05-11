“I should focus more on football”

05/10/2021 at 9:51 PM CEST

EFE

Frenchman Mathieu Valbuena, Olympiacos midfielder, on Monday criticized the Spanish defender of Olympique de Marseille Álvaro González, who said he talks too much and should focus more on football.

His statement on the French radio station RMC’s Top of the foot program was motivated by a statement from González this Sunday after Marseille lost 1-0 to Saint-Étienne.“I think the team has not understood the importance of this type of game to be European next year”said the Spanish player on Canal +.

Valbuena replied this Monday that González is not exempt from responsibility for that result.

“You know very well that it has not been good for a long time. He is on a team that has had a very difficult season. What do you want me to say? You have to say things like that. But he is not exempt from all reproach, “said Valbuena.

The Frenchman specified that he does not have good memories of him since the return match between Marseille and Olympiacos in the Champions League, in which Valbuena did not play but did go to the field, where his team lost 2-1.

“He came to see me almost insulting me. He talks too much, he should focus more on football,” Valbuena settled on the Spanish defender. EFE