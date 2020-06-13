Luis Figo has become the scourge of the radical left in Spain. The former footballer of Real Madrid and Barcelona he attacked Podemos for his idea of ​​decorating Fernando Simón and rapper sympathetic to Pablo Iglesias’ formation, El Pieces, joined the petition attacking Portuguese on social media.

« Don’t be mad that we are going to give you two, Luis. One for a fool and one in case you lose », snapped who calls himself a writer on social networks. It didn’t take long for Figo to reveal him. Writer, who told you that I am angry? If you want, I’ll send you a medal or a cup, useless »he replied.

Figo’s response caused inanimate applause on social media and even the rapper himself admitted in a later tweet that his goal is to appear in the newspapers. The footballer once again became the scourge of the left of this country after having been hard before with Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias for their management in the coronavirus pandemic.