“I see Unai Simón’s face that if he has screwed up constantly”

The National Team is not giving the results that were thought in the Eurocup and there are several sources that attract criticism. Of course one is Luis Enrique. The coach is being questioned about tactical issues, such as the case of putting Marcos Llorente on the side instead of higher as he plays at Atlético. “Marcos Llorente has to be closer to the goal, he makes an unnecessary sacrifice”, admits Jordi Martí, in the gatherings of the Sanhedrín de Carrusel Deportivo de la Cadena SER.

When Lluís Flaquer is asked if anyone is happy that Luis Enrique is doing badly, he responds: “There will be some. Here we all want Spain to pass. The fans of Real Madrid want Luis Enrique. “And the thing beyond. Talavera assures that there would be less criticism if there were Madrid players in the Red:” Without any doubt.

“The Real Madrid fans are looking forward to Luis Enrique”

Lluís Flaquer

The theme of the goal is another that attracts the spotlight, already before the tournament began. “There was a good stop, but I can’t help having doubts with him. Permanently, I see his face that if he has screwed up constantly”Mario Torrejón replied when asked if Unai Simón had closed the goal debate.

“Of all those that I have covered, since 2002, it is the Spain that has the least quality”

Antonio Romero

“Of all those that I have covered, since 2002, it is the Spain that has the least quality”, Antonio Romero sentenced on this Selection. On Wednesday the Spanish team has an appointment to everything and nothing to keep their aspirations in the Eurocup alive.

