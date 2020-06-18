Quique Setién appeared at the press conference prior to the clash in which Barcelona will face Sevilla this Friday in the match corresponding to matchday 30 of the Santander League. The Cantabrian technician considers victory of Sánchez Pizjuán vitally important to continue leading the classification.

«It is an important match. What we want is to win because that would bring us closer to the title, and if we win it would be a huge boost to our confidence, taking into account that it is a great team and what we have left, « said Quique Setién at the press conference. About Sevilla, the Barcelona coach was clear: «He is having a great championship. In these two games we have seen them at a good level ».

« In the history of games against Barça, although the results have been good, they are a bit misleading, » continued the former coach of Betis or Las Palmas. « We are going to face the third in his field and they are going to make things very difficult for us. We will have to be at an extraordinary level, and if we do it it will not be final, « Setién explained.

« It is a rather complicated team, a very solid team and one of the most powerful in the championship »Quique Setien said praising the Seville team. « He is constant, he is successful when he has to attack, he creates chances and danger with the centers and he is strong on set pieces. It defends itself with solvency. It is complete, but it has some weaknesses and we will try to exploit them ”, he added.

Returning to his team, the Barcelona coach is optimistic. «I see the team capable of winning every game, it is not probable, but the team is capable»he explained. “It is difficult to win them all, but we have six goals for and zero against. The outlook is good, the best in that all rivals are behind us. Some may fail at some point, it is possible, but difficult to make all the points, « said Setien.

«No one is exempt from suffering surprises. You have to think about getting through each game, trying to maintain, in our case, this advantage because fortunately we depend on ourselves, which does not happen to the rivals who persecute us. It is not easy to win all the games, but it is possible that in some you can leave yourself points, but also that the rival does it, « he added in this sense.

On the other hand, given the environment that is usually lived in the Sánchez Pizjuán, and that Setién knows well from his Betico past, he believes that playing without a fan can be good for them. “We might benefit from playing behind closed doors, you never know. The reality is that there they cheer a lot, they squeeze and they are on top of their team. It is possible that it could benefit us », he argued.

You will not have either Sergi Roberto or Frenkie De Jong at your disposal, due to injury, in addition to the suspension of Umtiti and the already known Dembélé. «We did not expect to lose Sergi Roberto, we will see how his injury evolves and when it can bear the pain, it will incorporate. He endured very well the minutes he played against Leganés, although he already had the damage done, « he assured.

As for Leo Messi, who is just one goal away from reaching 700 scored with Barça, he asked him to reach this figure in Seville. «Let’s talk about Leo, 700 goals. We could use it to fulfill them on this day, in a field and against a rival against whom we will need all the success. That goal 700 and then many more « , predicted.

The coach spoke about an Antoine Griezmann that seems to be increasingly discussed among the fans. Although he plays in the band, he has a tendency to go inside and look for unchecks. It can be adapted perfectly, nor do we ever suggest that you play in the band, band. Because he is not a player to haggle and go, he is from another profile. It gives us a lot of things inside, it has unchecks, ruptures, support … Although we put it there at the beginning, we do not ask it to maintain the position, « he said of his position.

«I have already congratulated you for the minutes you did the other day. He is training very well and has a very good attitude. Riqui Puig’s course is being good. If he really deserves it and does what he did against Leganés, he will have more minutes, ”said Riqui Puig, the youth squad midfielder, one of La Masia’s most talented youngsters.