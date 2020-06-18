I see it or I don’t see it, For zombie lovers | Reform

Reality Z is the tropicalized remake of the 2008 British horror series Charlie Rooker’s Dead Set and that could be defined as a mixture Big brother with The walking dead.

Outside of Rio de Janeiro is the set of a thematic reality called « Olympus », which becomes a refuge for survivors to a zombie apocalypse… the rest you have already seen repeatedly.

With a high content of gore (blood, guts in the air, bitten meat, shattered heads, mutilated bodies and a long etcetera inherent to the genre), the series balances between suspense, revulsion and frank terror.

Zombies are hungry for human flesh, as the tradition inaugurated by George A. Romero dictates in The night of the Living Dead and the survivors will bring out their bravery, recklessness and the darkest of their nature just to make the viewer wonder which side is worse.

It is very well told, despite the only novelty it has is the concept. The script establishes typical characters of this type of proposal, which they seem to be the « heroes » but they end up succumbing unexpectedly. That factor, so used by Game of Thrones gives it a touch of freshness.

The special effects and makeup They are up to the standards of the Americans and the performances are entirely in the style that the genre requires.

Reality Z, we reiterate, it is for viewers who like – and endure – the stories of zombieseven if they turn out a little « bowels » with the same with Brazilian flavor.

Amazon Prime

THE OTHERS

Already a classic of supernatural thriller. Written and directed by the Spanish filmmaker Alejandro Amenábar, the story of a woman and her two children locked in a dark mansion constitutes a watershed in the genre and laid the foundations for many films to date.

In addition to an intelligent and well-constructed script, the film has two other great strengths: the atmospheres it creates to develop the plot and the performance of Nicole Kidman that carries all the weight of the action and achieves a powerful character credible and full of nuances. While some of its resources have been used by many subsequent films, The others continues to maintain the validity, originality and impact of its premiere. Ideal for a sofa night with the light off and high volume.

A MU3RT3 FUNERAL

It is a delicious comedy with humor, very black, that tells the story of the funeral of the patriarch of a conservative British family. The problem is that a person blackmails the already dysfunctional family in order to prevent them from knowing the dark secrets of the mu3rtito.

What follows is a highly entertaining sitcom with a top-notch cast led by Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) and with a Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) making a very surprising character. In later years the comedy was re-made in the United States, with Dinklage repeating the role, but it did not reach the level of humor of the first version. Don’t miss it.

