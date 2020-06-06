Europa Press

La Jornada newspaper

Friday June 5, 2020, p. 5

Madrid. Emma Watson responded to the wave of criticism for her support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The Harry Potter and Little Women actress shared on her social networks an image that caused her to become the focus of criticism from activists, due to her alleged lack of sensitivity.

Participation consisted of sharing only a completely black image on social networks and not posting anything else for the rest of the day. The black photo could be accompanied by the name of the movement. However, Watson chose to adapt the image to the rest of his publications, adding a white frame. This caused the wave of outrage among his followers.

The controversy came because, supposedly, this showed that the artist was not really involved in the fight for racial rights or in solidarity with the death of the African-American citizen George Floyd, murdered by a police officer in Minnesota.

System of oppression embedded in society

Watson responded with a positive message. There is so much racism, both in our past and in our present, that we do not speak about and that continues with impunity. White supremacism is one of the systems of hierarchy, domination, exploitation and oppression that is still entrenched in our society, he said.

As a white person, I have benefited from it. As a society, even harder work is needed to deal with structural and institutional racism. I see his anger, his pain, his sadness. I can’t know how he feels, but that doesn’t mean he won’t try, he settled.

The reason Watson was slow to speak was because he expected #BlackOutTuesday to end in the UK.

Along with the statement, the actress shared a series of snapshots in which she acknowledges the work of black artists.

The interpreter, born in Paris, has always shown her commitment to various social causes. Since 2014, she is a UN Goodwill Ambassador, defending the rights of women and girls around the world.