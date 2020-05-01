© Provided by Ten Minutes

Diego leaves Abigail standing on the altar when Melitón knows that they carry the same blood.

WHAT HAPPENED

• Barragan declares himself to Helena.

• Max has leukemia.

• Constanza visits Bruno’s grave for the last time.

Despite the fact that Abigail confesses that she was about to make love with Mateo during her stay in Mexico, Diego decides to go ahead with her wedding. Later, he runs into the doctor and can’t help but hit him. “If you want to separate me from her, you will have to kill me,” he warns her. Macaria cannot bear to see how close Fausto and Renata are to Abigail and tells her a string of lies about the past: “Fausto is your father, but he despised you for being the daughter of a maid.” And he adds: “Renata was Pablo’s lover and the cause of his death. In addition, he gave his daughter away. ”

Patricio refuses to return with Ximena

Diana flatly refuses to sign her divorce from Mateo and Helena takes her side. At the hacienda, Diego and Abigail celebrate their request for a hand and Mateo, full of jealousy, asks the girl to grant him a dance. “I will love you until the day I die,” he declares and she gives him one last goodbye kiss. Motor is another one of the guests and it creates a scandal when seeing Eduviges affectionate with Julio. Patricio, meanwhile, discovers that Ximena is in town and asks for explanations. “I remarried and I am not happy. I need you to make me feel alive and loved again, ”she says, but the doctor rejects her.

Abigail’s wedding day arrives and Mateo tries to stop her, without success. At the doors of the church, Lucio prepares to finish Diego, as Fausto ordered him, but he cannot do it because the groom enters from the back. Although Macaria tries to keep Constanza sedated, Constanza notices and spits out the pills. Melitón senses that something bad is happening to him and goes to see her. “You must stop that wedding,” he says. When Father Tomás asks Diego if he wants Abigail as his wife, the shaman breaks into. “You can not do it. You carry the same blood, ”Muñoz whispers in his ear. Unable to hold back his tears, he announces that he will not marry to the amazement of the guests.