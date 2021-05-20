“I saw three rings so I aimed at the one in the middle”

05/20/2021 at 9:26 AM CEST

The Los Angeles Lakers star, Lebron James, said, after scoring the decisive basket with which his team defeated the Golden State Warriors 103-100, that “I saw three rings because they had put a finger in my eye so I aimed at the middle one”.

The narrow victory of the Lakers against the Warriors by Stephen Curry will allow the Los Angeles team to play the first round of the Western Conference playoffs at the Phoenix Sun.

Meanwhile, the loss at the Staples Center in Los Angeles condemns the Warriors to fight the eighth and last place in the Western Conference playoffs to the Memphis Grizzlies, who yesterday defeated the San Antonio Spurs in the other play-in game.

Although LeBron was not the top scorer on his team (Anthony Davis had 25 points and 12 rebounds), The Lakers star had a new triple-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals and 1 block.

After the game, LeBron acknowledged to the media that he had problems with the shot that would end up deciding the game.

The ball came into the hands of LeBron, who was located halfway between the center of the field and the three-point line, when the Lakers only had 1 second of possession. Despite this, and with Stephen Curry on top, LeBron managed to score the triple.

“The first thing was to look at the clock. I saw that I had to shoot and at least get to the basket. The second thing is that I saw three hoops because they had put their finger in my eye on the previous play when I entered the basket. So I took aim at the one in the middle. I’ve practiced enough to get it“LeBron explained.

The player acknowledged that during the break, the mentality of the Lakers, who until that moment had lost 13 points, changed and that the Los Angeles team had lost the habit of playing this type of tight games.

“It’s been a while since we were in the postseason. It’s been a while since we had one of those energy, effort games where every possession counts. But once we made the adjustments in the second half, we were able to respond and win“he explained.

On the play in which, with 2 minutes remaining in the game, Draymond green He stuck a finger in his eye, which required the match to stop to be attended to, LeBron explained that he wanted to finish the game on the court.

“On that play, Draymond’s finger went straight to my eye so I had a hard time recovering a bit. I wanted to be sure he was okay, that he wasn’t bleeding and that he could see a little bit, enough to finish the game, “he explained.