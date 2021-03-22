“I saw my daughter defending her father in GH VIP … I took several pills”

After 25 years of silence, Rocío Carrasco wanted to step forward to tell her story in the documentary series entitled Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive. In the first chapter, titled Like wings in the wind, Rocío Jurado’s daughter has explained the episode in her life that has motivated her to now want to give her testimony: his suicide attempt on August 5, 2019.

“Before August 5, they inform me that my daughter (Rocío Flores) he is going to defend his father to the set of Big Brother VIP because he enters the program, “he said. That news was the point that made the difference, revealed Carrasco, who has indicated that since 2011 he has been undergoing psychiatric and psychological treatment after suffering from” a moderate and severe anxiety-depressive syndrome ” .

“All the previous 20 years begin to pass through my head and everything that was coming down on me again, but already with a larger element that was my daughter on a set defending her father“, Carrasco has been sincere, sitting in an armchair on an almost empty set.

Carrasco, who recalled that he has not seen his daughter since July 27, 2012, has assured that when he heard the news “I was not prepared, much less to see what I was going to defend “. In this sense, he assured that “what he was clear about is that he did not want to see what was coming, he did not want to feel fear, shame, I didn’t want to keep feeling questioned by everyone and he did not want to continue living in those circumstances. And that day, August 5, I decided that I did not want to continue living“, has indicated.

According to Carrasco, that day “the time had come for everything to end, and the only way was to get out of the way. I took several different pills and I fell asleep, “she confessed through tears.

The person who saved her from dying was her husband, Fidel Albiac: “He entered the room because I did not get up,” he recalled. The documentary has also shown the emergency medical report that indicated that he had suffered an overdose of drugs.

“In the emergency department they ask me. I say that I don’t want to continue like this, that I don’t care if I didn’t get it at that moment, that I’m going to get it and that I always had the Segovia bridge to throw me away, “added Carrasco. As a result of his words, she was admitted to a hospital.

Regarding that episode, which Carrasco has described as “shameful” and of which she is not proud, she recalled that at that moment “the only thing you think about is that you do not want to go through the same thing again, and you don’t want to see hatred in your daughter againTo feel like a bad mother again, to feel again that you have lost the two most important things in your life, “she said, referring to her children.

“Antonio David told me: ‘I’m going to take them away, they are going to hate you”

Regarding Antonio David Flores, Rocío Carrasco recalled how were the moments when her ex-husband gave her children back when they were still small. “He took advantage of those contact shots to insult me ​​and say: ‘I’m going to take them away, they’re going to hate you, you son of a bitch, I’m going to make them hate you,” Carrasco said.

In his opinion, Antonio David “cut the maternal bond, skewed it”, and, instead, he “has been proclaiming himself as a model father, wonderful. “According to Rocío Carrasco, her children” have grown up with the same thing that the whole world has grown up with, that version. “

Regarding her daughter, Rocío Flores, Carrasco maintains that when she was little “she wanted to be with me, she tells the psychologist that when the father goes to pick her up there is press and that she does not like that (…). She had passion for his mother that is me, the one who gave birth to her was me“, he has emphasized.

In this sense, Carrasco has recognized himself as a “victim” of his ex-partner, but also his children “are victims of an evil mind”, he said in reference to his father.

Regarding what she expects from her children after the documentary is broadcast, Rocío Carrasco has indicated that she prefers Rocío and David Flores “keep believing the version you have“And he added:” The day my daughter realizes everything that has happened and what she has been part of, and who her father really is, it’s going to be the worst day of your life, and I would not like him to suffer “, has valued.

After assuring that no one is going to give her back “the power to exercise as a mother,” she concluded by saying that she wants peace, “that justice be done and the truth be known“.