“I saw Luis Miguel with his son”, Aracely Arámbula will demand

“I saw Luis Miguel with his son”, Aracely Arámbula will sue | Instagram

A person who has been closely linked to the life of the singer Luis Miguel, claims to be a witness to see the “Sun of Mexico“Like any other father,” I saw Luis Miguel breaking the piñata with Miguelito, “said Juan Manuel Navarro.

One of the authors of the last biography written about the life of Luis Miguel, “Oro de Rey” the journalist and writer, Juan Manuel Navarro, came out in defense of the “Puerto Rican” after the lawsuit that actress Aracely Arámbula still maintains, they say.

With the release of the second season of Luis Miguel: The Series, several aspects were removed in the life of the interpreter of “O tú o nada”, including the details of the “null relationship” between “Micky” and his three children, which has led to comments that claim “he is not a good father “.

About Aracely, the children, I know, because I saw videos, I saw photos that I cannot put here because I do not have the rights, Luis Miguel at first with his children was just any father, “said the writer in an interview for the Suelta la Sopa program.

It may interest you. Would jewelry bear the stamp of Luis Miguel and Colombian ex-girlfriend?

Juan Manuel Navarro, who along with Javier León, wrote the most recent biography authorized by the singer and “record producer”, one on which his bioseries on Netflix has been based, came to his defense after some criticism has focused on Luis Miguel Gallego for his estrangement from Michelle Salas and his two children: Miguel and Daniel.

“Luis Miguel was like any father?”

After the various comments towards a prominent figure of the show, Navarro, shared a tender anecdote of the way the interpreter of “When the sun warms up” treated his children when they were young.

I saw a party that he gave him, Miguelito’s first year, he had a great party at his house in Acapulco, I saw Luis Miguel breaking the piñata with the child ”, he highlighted.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

However, in the midst of this other contradictions arise, since the lawyer of Gallego Basteri’s ex-partner, Guillermo Pous, hinted in past interviews that Luis Miguel ignored his children.

According to Aracely’s legal representative, he anticipated in the midst of the controversy over the premiere of the fiction, that the “Mexican star” had not paid child support for the two children he had with Arámbula for more than a year.

Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula welcomed their first child, Miguel Gallego Arámbula, who was born at 1:54 pm on January 1, 2007 in the city of Beverly Hills, California. At birth, the little one weighed 3,315 kilograms and was 53 centimeters tall.

It may interest you “Bad father?” Lucía Méndez claims Luis Miguel in the program

Subsequently, the famous couple celebrated the baptism of their first-born son in a very intimate ceremony held at the residence that the idol had in the port of Acapulco, Guerrero (property that several months ago a series of videos of a group of Youtubers looked abandoned).

It should be remembered that for many years, “Micky” would have moved to reside in the city of Miami where they now claim, lives surrounded by luxury in an eccentric apartment at the top of the skyscraper better known as Jadre in Brickell Ball, Miami.

The “Sun” sanctuary has an area of ​​more than 4,200 square feet, four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a separate utility room, a large terrace and three parking spaces.

It may interest you The conditions of Aracely Arámbula in Luis Miguel: The Series

Although the mothers of the artist’s respective children would have always been very reserved regarding the presence of Luis Miguel in their children’s lives, it is now that both Stephanie Salas, Michelle’s mother, and Aracely Arámbula have released more details of the bond of the artist and today businessman.