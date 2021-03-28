“I saw him eating the waitress’s mouth”

Rocío Carrasco recalled in the second episode of the Rocío docuserie, telling the truth to stay alive how her wedding with Antonio David Flores lived after becoming pregnant, as well as infidelity of her now ex-husband when she was pregnant with her second child.

After the positive experience with the birth of Rocío Flores, Carrasco has assured that she and Antonio David decided have a second child in common. “The second pregnancy was not like the first. We were looking for that child,” he assured.

However, her summer vacation in Chipiona changed everything for her. As he has told, they were “a very young couple” and in addition to going to the beach they also took the opportunity to go out at night to a well-known disco from the town “in which the waitresses were models,” Carrasco pointed out.

“A summer day I start to see things that I don’t like“, then the daughter of Rocío Jurado has pointed out, who has related how she lived the infidelity of her then husband.” With a certain girl, who was called Sonsoles, I see too much complicity, too many details that were not expected from a person to the one you just met, “he said.

However, when Carrasco asked Antonio David about his attitude towards that young woman, he reacted with insults: “His answer was that I was crazy, that I was the pregnancy was affecting my head, that the hormones were making me feel very bad “.

From there, Carrasco has assured that there were nights when he stopped going out and preferred to stay at home while he was partying, but others chose to go with him. “In front of me it will be cut“, he thought then.

One night when Antonio David went out with him to the disco “He went for a drink and I saw that it was taking, so I went looking for it, “he recalled.” Curiosity killed the cat: I found it eating mouth with aunt behind the bar, “he said.

According to Carrasco, the reaction he had when he learned of Antonio David’s infidelity was “a panic attack.” “My belly started to hurt a lot and I began to have punctures, as if they were contractions “, has indicated. Despite this, her ex-husband insisted that” it was not right in the head.

“That panic attack did not enter me because my husband was cheating on me, it entered me as a mother, because I was pregnant with him, and he I was using that pregnancy to tell me I was crazy and that what he was seeing was not real. I panicked, started crying and saying that I wanted to go home. And he said, ‘Do you want to go home? I am not taking you, you are walking, “said Rocío Carrasco.

Later, Rocío Carrasco’s daughter learned that the relationship that Antonio David had with that waitress “the whole town knewexcept me, until I saw it. “

That infidelity was a turning point in Carrasco’s life: “At that very moment I decide that I separate. I did not know when or how, but I knew it was over, “he said.