“I run like it’s a game”

07/15/2021 at 6:57 PM CEST

The Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar said that what he is experiencing in the Tour de France is “above any dream”, after winning this Thursday at the top of Luz Ardiden its third stage in this edition, and noted that cycling is planet “Like a game”.

“I’m in a moment where what matters to me is to enjoy. Every day I apply what my trainers tell me, I have to go out and have a good time. They tell me that cycling is a game and that sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. If I have a bad day, I know that another good one will come, “said the UAE cyclist, who already has six stage victories on the Tour, after three last year.

Pogacar climbed to the podium four times, as the winner of the stage, leader of the general, the mountain and the classification of the young people. “The mere fact of getting on the podium is something incredible,” he stressed.

He highlighted the king of the mountain red dotted jersey, which has already been insured to Paris and said that he would wear it every day due to the popularity it has among fans, but acknowledged that his priority has always been yellow and that “the The rest is a supplementary gift. “

Pogacar does not want to think about whether his probable second Tour victory will open a new era that bears his nameHe pointed out that there are other young people who have been hitting hard in the international peloton and was convinced that the next decade will be beautiful for cycling.

“I think we are facing a good generation. Cycling is different now than in the past and I am proud to belong to this new breed“, he pointed.

The Slovenian cyclist declined to answer questions about his UAE team manager Mauro Gianetti, who has been involved in doping cases in the past.

“I can only answer for myself, I don’t know much about what happened in the past. When I met Gianetti he was very good to me, he is a good person, I don’t want to judge the past. I only know that cycling is now more beautiful, no I can talk about other things, “he stressed.

Nor did he say much about the records that the French gendarmerie made last night at the Bahrain team hotel: “It is one more control so that no one has anything to hide. The result seems to have been good, it is something additional control in sport.”