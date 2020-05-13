© Provided by BBC News World

Guillermo and Jonathan Vargas Andrés have been in the United States for 18 years.

The United States Supreme Court is reviewing a case that could put thousands of people who came to the country illegally as children at risk of deportation.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA, passed in 2012) gave these young people the opportunity to legally work and study in the US, but the president Donald Trump wants to revoke it.

And many of those at risk are healthcare workers facing the coronavirus pandemic.

In early April, a long line of police cars surrounded a hospital in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, with its blue lights blinking.

It was a tribute, they said, to health workers who risk their lives to treat covid-19 patients.

But Jonathan Vargas Andrands, a nurse in the intensive care unit who treats coronavirus patients in that hospital, seem to him, somehow, empty gestures.

He has been working in the same unit for four years as his wife and brother, also nurses, and the past week has seen an increase in the number of cases.

Jonathan too is undocumented and in the coming weeks satwill if the country for him who is risking his life will decide to deport him.

“I try not to think about it, because if I think about it too much I get tired,” says Jonathan in his soft southern accent. “Basically, I had to disconnect for my own health.”

“It is fear more than anything.”

The DACA program

Most of the beneficiaries of the DACA program are from Latin America, but there are also from other parts of the world.

Jonathan benefited from the DACA program, an Obama-era regulation that protected from deportation young people who were illegally brought to the United States as children and provided them with work and study permits.

Jonathan came from Mexico when he was 12 years old.

In 2017, Donald Trump stopped the program and is currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

At any time, Jonathan could be told that he no longer has the right to work or live in the United States.

There are approximately 800.000 beneficiaries From dHERE in United States. The Center for American Progress, a left-wing think tank, estimates that 29,000 of them are frontline health care workers (doctors, nurses, paramedics) and another 12,900 work in other sectors of the health and care industry. .

Jonathan describes his work as a vocation.

He loves being a nurse despite facing a pandemic four years after starting his career.

“Obviously, it’s scary when you’re there,” he says. “You become very, very, very paranoid with what you play.”

“But you have to put that thought aside, because you are there to help these people. It is not about you.”

Your hospital has enough personal protective equipment. They are using them in moderation, which makes him nervous, but what is more difficult, he says, is having to see people die alone.

“It is very sad, very depressing to see families having to say goodbye through an iPad,” he says.

“It is not only stressful, but emotionally draining“

At least in unity there is solidarity, but sometimes feel like you’re living a double life.

“When I go to work and talk to my coworkers, they don’t know about my status,” he says.

“But then I go home and realize that, you know, I’m living off the radar.”

“You don’t even know if anything you are doing to help your country will be appreciated. And in a couple of months, I could be deported“

Life change

The DACA program is currently under review by the US Supreme Court.

Jonathan was born in Mexico, in a small town near Puebla, in 1990.

Her father drove a bus for a living, but he could barely support the family.

He remembers the house they lived in: it had no windows, the floor was dirt, and there was no running water.

Her father first went to the United States in 2000 and brought her family two years later.

Along with his brother and mother, Jonathan crossed the river that separates Mexico from the United States and the desert, entering US territory illegally.

Until 2012, the entire family lived off the radar. As undocumented children, they could attend public school, but not public universities or private universities, which were too expensive.

When he finished high school, he got odd jobs. He was working repairing tires when the DACA program was announced.

“It was a change of life”, He says. “I don’t know how to describe it. Knowing that I was going to have a chance to work legally and have a chance to go to college.”

He had been in the United States for 10 years at the time and although he says he felt American, he did not have the documentation to prove it.

When the DACA program was approved, he and his brother immediately tried to enroll in the military, but were rejected because of their citizenship status.

Their desire to serve led them to the infirmary.

“Cross the river again”

Although he loves his job, the past four years have been a period of great anxiety.

Jonathan has started to clench his jaw while sleeping. Sometimes it does so much that the joint swells and hurts when you eat or speak. It is a condition that is generally linked to stress.

“I have been dealing with this stress since 2015, when Donald Trump announced that he was running for president and The first thing he did was attack the Mexicans“

“It became very, very real when he took office.”

Since then, he says that has felt more animosity towards him and has experienced overt racism. He believes that some people now feel they have the right to be intolerant.

He describes an incident outside his gym, prior to quarantine, in which a man yelled racist insults at him and told him to “cross the river again” because he had parked incorrectly.

Jonathan’s right to work depends on the DACA program.

Camouflage

Jonathan was married two years ago and his wife is a US citizen. He has applied for a green card – temporary residence – but it is not a fact that they will give it to him.

His illegal entry into the country as a child could play against him.

If an undocumented child does not leave the United States in the year before he reaches the age of majority, he assumes legal responsibility for his income.

And if the Supreme Court decision stops the DACA program, you could lose your right to work.

Jonathan is trying not to think about what will happen if the decision goes against him. He says he will not return to Mexico, as he does not believe the nursing profession is valued there, but he and his brother have been investigating to move to Canada.

He would have to leave his parents and his life from the last 18 years ago. You are currently studying part-time to earn an additional nursing qualification, and you may also need to drop out.

Although fear of the covid-19 and Supreme Court decision hang over him every day, he does have a sense of security within his dark blue uniform.

“Sometimes I feel like my uniform of twork is a camouflage type “, He says.

“People see me in the robe and assume that I am one of the ‘good guys’ or that I am here legally.”

“But as soon as I change, there is no way they will know that I am a nurse, so I become a ‘wet back’ as they assume about everyone else who seems Hispanic.”

