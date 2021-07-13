I Reviewed Beia’s Clean Beauty Hydrating Face Mist for 2021

Hi, I’m Lauren, and I’m a proud skincare minimalist. 99 percent of the time, I just stick to the tried-and-true basics: a gentle cleanser, retinol, moisturizer, and sunscreen with SPF 30 or more. My skin does just fine without all the extra steps — like face peels, masks, toners, and mists — so I tend to keep it simple. At least, that was the case until a friend told me about the magic that is Beia’s Daily Hydrating and Setting Mist.

I’m not going to lie, I was hesitant to even try it, since face mists aren’t necessarily a skincare requirement IMO, but the first time I spritzed it on my face? I was totally (and, I’ll be honest, surprisingly) hooked.

Let’s dive into the formula first: It contains just 13 ingredients (a relatively small number in the beauty world), with the most important of the 13 being aloe vera, green tea, hyaluronic acid, and squalane. The aloe vera and green tea both have inflammatory properties, so they help soothe skin and bring down redness. Hyaluronic acid you’ve prob already heard of — it’s a stellar humectant that draws moisture to your skin. And squalane? It’s one of the best moisturizers and skin-softeners out there. Combine all four, and you have a recipe for plump, dewy-as-hell skin—Which is exactly how many face looked after misting it on.

Courtesy Image

Beia Beauty Daily Hydrating & Setting Mist

beiabeauty.com

Oh, the clean beauty formula is fragrance-free too, which is something that’s important to me in a skincare product, since fragrance (whether it’s made in a lab or sourced from nature) is a potential irritant. My sensitive skin doesn’t need another reason to get red or blotchy, so I’m team fragrance-free all the way.

Now for the application part, which I think is key if you * really * want to get the most out of this mist (or any mist, TBH). Way too often, I see people just haphazardly misting their face before they walk out the door and expect a dose of mega-hydration — but the effect is usually only temporary. I learned this from an aesthetician friend, who says that as the water from a face mist evaporates from the surface of your skin, it can suck away extra moisture in the process. This means your skin can actually end up drier than it was in the first place. Umm, no thanks.

For both immediate and long-lasting hydrating results, I suggest using this mist like a spray-on toner: Hold the nozzle about 10 inches from your face and then spritz an even layer all over your clean, damp skin after washing your face. Then, while your skin is still damp from the mist, layer on your favorite face moisturizer. The moisturizer will seal in all the hydrating and soothing ingredients, so the plumping and glow-boosting effects will last for hours. You can also use it to prep your skin for makeup (it’s almost like a super-lightweight primer) and then to refresh your makeup if it starts to get dried out or cakey too.

I’ve been using Beia’s mist every morning for a few weeks now and I’m absolutely loving the results. The refreshing and cooling effect immediately wakes up my face — and the more I use it, the softer, more hydrated, and less blotchy my skin looks. Plus, the formula is super-lightweight and non-comedogenic (skin-speak for “unlikely” to clog pores), so it hasn’t made my face feel the slightest bit greasy or congested either. So, yes, this mist is an extra step, but IMO, a very worth-while extra step and one that I’ll continue to do all summer long.

Lauren Balsamo Deputy Beauty Director Lauren Balsamo is the deputy beauty director at Cosmopolitan covering all things skin, hair, makeup, and nails for both the magazine and website.

