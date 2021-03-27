03/27/2021 at 08:00 CET

3:53:08. That’s how long he did in the Chicago Marathon. A few years before, he practiced ‘sofing’, he ate ultra-processed foods and his body began to suffer. “She was a sedentary woman in the broadest sense of the word. But sport came into my life eight years ago and has stayed forever & rdquor ;, he says Paula Ordovás. Half a million followers on her Instagram account have lived her reconversion day by day because she wanted it that way. “My life is real and so am I & rdquor ;, he assures. Journalist, businesswoman and entrepreneur, this expert in digital content has not hidden a past “in which she took little or no care of me. I have always been stringy and thin but a May ‘bridge’ I looked bad. Inside and outside. I remember saying to my husband: ‘I lack energy, my skin is bad and I don’t feel well. Tomorrow I look for a personal trainer and remedy this. ‘ I shared the process with my followers and, with perseverance and passion, I came to Chicago and New York. I remember every kilometer run as if it were today & rdquor ;.

And that’s how sport became “that source of energy that makes me reach everything & rdquor ;. That ‘everything’ is a growing company and a book that has just seen the light “written in the midst of a pandemic and in which I only intend to make available to everyone what helped me to feel infinitely better. Those months I shared live trainings in which thirty-six thousand people came to connect & rdquor ;. Something must have Paula Ordovas so that everything it touches – and creates – turns to gold. “I work hard, perseverance, put hope in what you do and not be afraid to undertake. Luck does not exist & rdquor ;, sentence. We say goodbye because your boxing session and your husband await you for lunch. “I’m from Real Madrid because of him – he confesses – but nothing ‘forofa’.” Of course, everything that is sport has a place in my house and in my life & rdquor ;.

