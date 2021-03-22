After the heartbreaking testimony of Rocío Carrasco, the reactions of the closest environment of the Jurado family have not been long in coming. Rosa Benito has spoken this Monday live on the program It’s already noon where I work as a collaborator and He has claimed to have had a bad time with his niece’s interview.

The ex-wife of Amador Mohedano, brother of Rocío Jurado, He assured that he did not know about his niece’s suicide attempt until she told about it on television. Benito, through tears, has confessed to having felt on his skin. “When a person does that is when they can no longer do it and I have lived it with myself. That is why I understand it,” the interviewee commented, very affected.

The desolate gathering He has told his own experience when in a complicated stage, as he has told, he thought about not continuing to live, “I tried, I don’t know, to sleep, I had a lot of pain,” he added. Rosa couldn’t stop crying when she remembered her niece’s interview and when she remembered her own experiences, “they never worry, because they always blamed you for being crazy and they don’t wonder why,” she commented.

Rosa Benito explained that the part where she most empathized with Rocío Jurado’s daughter is where she talks about repentance for her suicide attempt: “You regret it because it is an act of cowardice”. “I relived situations from my own life”, has added the collaborator. “Rocío moved me, I felt a lot of pain when I saw her cry,” Benito finished.

After finishing the interview, the gathering clarified that she has never been an abused woman and that when she had referred to the fact that she felt in her skin, she was referring to the subject of suicide. “I have never been an abused woman. Amador and I have loved each other very much. Everything was due to debts that appear, the crisis of my marriage after being with the same man for 36 years … “, has detailed the ex of Amador Mohedano.

The presenter Sonsoles Ónega has asked her partner if after seeing her niece’s interview and knowing her story if he would pick up the phone to call her. Rosa Benito has answered no, despite the fact that Rocío Carrasco’s testimony has not moved him. Many blame part of the Jurado family for having positioned itself closer to Antonio David Flores and not having supported the singer’s eldest daughter.